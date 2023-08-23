Every ‘Star Wars’ Easter Egg and Reference in ‘Ahsoka’ (So Far)

The new Ahsoka series om Disney+ is a continuation of Ahsoka Tano’s story and builds on many plotlines established in Rebels, The Clone Wars, and The Mandalorian. As such, there are plenty of easter eggs and references to these series, as well as the wider world of Star Wars. Keep reading for our guide to every easter egg in Ahsoka—so far.

Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka!

“I am no Jedi”

Upon infiltrating the New Republic Prison Transport, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) tells the ship’s captain that he was right and that “[they] are no Jedi.” This is likely a reference to one of Ahsoka’s most famous lines from Rebels, in which she tells Lord Vader, “I am no Jedi.” Turning this into a layered easter egg, the original line is likely a shout-out to the moment in Return of the King when the Witch King of Angmar claims that no man can kill him, and Éowyn responds by saying, “I am no man.”

The Nightsisters of Dathomir

Morgan Elsbeth (the character Ahsoka fought in her episode of The Mandalorian) claims to be descended from the Nightsisters of Dathomir, to which Shin Hati calls her a witch. The Nightsisters are not Sith, but they are a race of warrior women who use the Dark Side of the Force. Prominent Nightsisters in Star Wars include Count Dooku’s Sith assassin Asajj Ventress, Mother Talzin (mother of Darth Maul and leader of the Nightsisters during the Clone Wars), and Merrin from Jedi: Fallen Order / Survivor. Technically, Sabine Wren has encountered the Nightsisters before, having been possessed by them as part of a magical deal gone wrong.

We later see Elsbeth using green flame Nightsister magic to unlock the star map.

Jedi archaeology

Speaking of Jedi: Fallen Order / Survivor, the entire opening of Ahsoka feels very reminiscent of some of the puzzles from that game, with Ahsoka using the Force to solve a puzzle and reveal the star map. She even appears to use Force echos (imprints of the past, essentially) to figure out where to turn the pillars.

The presence of the droid Huyang (David Tennant) also somewhat mirrors ZN-A4’s role in the game as an ancient droid with exclusive knowledge that helps the heroes on their quests.

Hera Syndulla

General Hera Syndulla makes her live-action debut in Ahsoka, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who also happens to be married to fellow Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor). The scene in which she and Ahsoka reunite is full of easter eggs, with the whole meeting taking place aboard Home One, a.k.a. Admiral Ackbar’s command ship from Return of the Jedi. Hera also teases Ahsoka for how “it’s never a straight line with you Jedi,” acknowledging her past with the Jedi—specifically Kanan Jarrus, Hera’s partner who died on Lothal. However, there is no mention of Hera and Kanan’s son, Jacen Syndulla, who would be about nine years old at this point, the same age as Anakin during The Phantom Menace and Leia and Luke in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

There’s also a moment when Hera and Chopper get into an argument mid-battle as they fly The Phantom II (named such after Ezra Bridger accidentally destroyed The Phantom I on a mission in Rebels).

Independence from the Empire Day

The planet of Lothal, a mainstay in Star Wars: Rebels, has recovered from the blight of Imperial rule in the decade since its liberation. The capital city now features ivory towers much like the ones Ezra envisioned when he imagined a Lothal free of the Empire. During the independence celebration, we also learn that former Governor Ryder Azadi is now Governor again (with voice actor Clancy Brown reprising the role) and that Jai Kell (an Imperial cadet-turned-rebel who may have had some Force sensitivity) is now the planet’s Senator in the New Republic. All of Lothal celebrates this day … except for Sabine Wren, who is still suffering from the loss of her best friend.

Ezra Bridger’s message

In the Rebels finale, Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger left a hologram message behind as a goodbye after predicting he would have to sacrifice himself to liberate Lothal. We find out in Ahsoka that he left an additional message for Sabine Wren, whom he asked to watch over his home world in his absence. While we don’t know for certain, that request may have saved Sabine’s life as it kept her from going back to Mandalore and getting caught up in the Night of a Thousand Tears (a.k.a. Moff Gideon’s “glassing” of the planet via orbital bombardment); despite Sabine’s family being close allies of Bo-Katan Kryze, we have seen no mention of them in The Mandalorian, which does not bode well for their fates.

Sabine herself is clearly still missing Ezra, having moved into his communications tower and adopted a Loth-cat, much like the wild ones he befriended.

Sabine the artist—and Jedi?

Sabine Wren was previously one of the few non-Jedi to wield a lightsaber, having been taught to use the Darksaber by Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger before passing it on to Bo-Katan Kryze. However, Ahsoka goes a step further by revealing that Ahsoka took Sabine on as an apprentice, despite not being Force-sensitive in the traditional sense. However, Ahsoka cut off Sabine’s training for reasons unknown.

Still, Ahsoka knows that, as an artist, Sabine can see things she can’t and thus brings her the star map. This is not the first time Sabine has used her knowledge as an artist to decipher Force codexes. Notably, Sabine was the one who understood the symbolism of the hands, which unlocked the Lothal Jedi Temple’s portal to the World Between Worlds.

Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren

I want to take a moment to analyze Ahsoka and Sabine’s relationship as it is somewhat buried under layers of context.

Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order, and while she did consider returning, Order 66 happened before she could make that decision. She also lost her master, Anakin Skywalker, to the Dark Side and initially blamed herself for not helping him. Anakin’s fall is why she discouraged Din Djarin from finding a Jedi teacher for Grogu, as she was worried Grogu’s attachment to Din would make him more vulnerable to the Dark Side (like when he Force-choked Cara Dune).

We don’t yet know why Ahsoka chose to teach Sabine the ways of the Jedi, but the show seems to hint that she stopped teaching Sabine out of concern that she was making a lot of the same mistakes Ahsoka and Anakin made. Sabine is very much like teenage Ahsoka; a headstrong young woman who sometimes leaps before she thinks. But Sabine is also like Anakin in that she has few qualms about using violence to protect the people she loves.

Near-fatal lightsaber injury

Sabine is stabbed through the torso with a lightsaber but ultimately survives with only a scar. Some may claim that lightsaber wounds don’t work like that, but characters have survived much worse in Star Wars. Finn was on his feet mere hours after getting his back sliced by Kylo Ren’s lightsaber. Not to mention Darth Maul, Darth Vader, and Darth Sidious all survived being cut in half, losing multiple limbs, being set on fire, and being thrown down a reactor shaft.

The Inquisitors

We also get the return of the Inquisitors with the new character Marrok. The Inquisitors are former Jedi turned to the Dark Side by Darth Vader to hunt the remaining Jedi. They were frequent antagonists in Rebels, Fallen Order, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Marrok appears to be an Inquisitor who turned mercenary after the fall of the Empire. Some have theorized that this masked character could be someone we already know, with some even thinking he could be Ezra Bridger in disguise. However, many of the Inquisitors wear masks in some form, possibly for intimidation or as a tribute to Darth Vader. Some fans also previously thought that the Seventh Sister Inquisitor in Rebels could be Barriss Offee, a Jedi padawan and friend of Ahsoka’s who betrayed her and turned to the Dark Side. These theories were ultimately disproved.

Sabine’s return

Sabine’s entire arc in the second episode seems to focus on whether she will rejoin Ahsoka in her quest. When she finally does commit, she is shown unpacking her Mandalorian armor. While Sabine was not a member of the Children of the Watch like Din Djarin, she was rarely seen without her armor and helmet in Rebels, which makes her introduction sans armor in Ahsoka a bit jarring. Sabine donning her armor once again shows that while she is committing to the path of the Jedi, she is also honoring her Mandalorian heritage (and giving herself extra protection against getting stabbed again). Sabine cutting her hair also provides a visual callback to Kanan Jarrus cutting his hair before going to rescue Hera, while also making Sabine look more like her animated version, whose hair was kept short and practical.

Rebels epilogue

We also get an almost shot-for-shot remake of the Rebels epilogue in these two episodes, starting with Sabine first seeing Ahsoka’s ship and then ending when she commits to finding Ezra.

