The Path of the Darksaber Is Not a Straightforward One

Viewers have been excited by the Darksaber’s prominence in The Mandalorian, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) winning the sword from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat. However, the Darksaber actually had quite a long journey before it landed in Djarin’s hands. As the series explained, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) was the holder of the sword before Djarin and Gideon. Unfortunately, she tragically lost the sword during the Purge of Mandalore. Before she could reclaim it, Djarin accidentally (but rightfully) won the sword.

Djarin tried to give it to Kryze, but she refused, wary of the so-called “curse” that the sword bestows on anyone who wields it without having rightfully won it in combat. In fact, some may believe that this very curse is the reason for the Purge of Mandalore, as Kryze did not traditionally gain the sword. Before her, the wielder of the sword was Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), who acquired it during the events of Star Wars Rebels. Here’s how the Darksaber was passed on from Wren to Kryze.

Did Sabine win the Darksaber in combat?

(Disney)

Like Kryze, Wren actually did not win the Darksaber in combat. The wielder of the Darksaber before Wren was Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), who had won it from Pre Vizsla (Jon Favreau). However, given that he wasn’t a Mandalorian, Maul did not really hold the artifact in high esteem and largely abandoned using it. We’ve seen the sword get heavy in the hands of inexperienced users like Djarin, so it’s possible the sword also revolted against Maul for being an unworthy wielder. As a result, Sabine and the Ghost Crew found the sword in unattended in Maul’s lair.

It was Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) who recognized the Darksaber as a treasured Mandalorian artifact and took it from Maul’s lair. Afterward, he urged Sabine to take the sword to return it to Mandalorian ownership. Additionally, the crew suggested that she learn how to use it and assume leadership of Mandalore, as was customary for those who wielded the Darksaber. Hence, she mastered the Darksaber and returned to Mandalore to rally the Mandalorians and reunify her people. While some disputed her claim to the Darksaber since she hadn’t won it in combat, she regained her people’s respect with the defeat of Gar Saxon (Ray Stevenson).

What happened to the Darksaber after Sabine?

(Disney)

Despite using the Darksaber to save her people, Wren was always a reluctant wielder of the sword. After unifying Mandalore, she wished to return to her role in the Rebellion with the Ghost Crew and was hesitant to assume full leadership of the planet. However, she did vow to help her planet find a worthy leader. During a mission to rescue her father from Imperial custody, Wren crossed paths with Kryze. The two ended up working together to defeat Tiber Saxon (Tobias Menzies) and prevent him from using Wren’s research on weaponry against Mandalore.

Prior to the mission, Wren had offered Kryze the Darksaber, believing her to be a worthy leader. She had led the rebellion against Darth Maul after Vizsla died and was vital in freeing Mandalore from his grip. However, she initially declined the sword, believing she had already lost her chance to lead her people. After the mission, though, Wren managed to convince Kryze to take the sword. Since Wren willingly relinquished it to Kryze, the Mandalorians accepted Kryze as their leader. How she attained it wouldn’t come under scrutiny until the Purge of Mandalore.

(featured image: Disney)

