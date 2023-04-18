‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Is Finally Upon Us. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is set to release very soon and we couldn’t be more excited. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will once again follow Cal Kestis, his trusty (and my personal favorite) droid BD-1, and the crew of the Mantis as they navigate the galaxy during one of its most turbulent times. Set five years after Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to introduce new threats, compelling allies, and plenty of action.

Here is everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

When will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be released?

Though Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was originally slated for release on March 17, 2023, it was delayed so that Respawn could take the time to polish and perfect the player experience. It’s now set to release on April 28, 2023, and is currently available to pre-order.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor platforms, pre-order bonuses, and price

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Pre-orders, which are available through the usual retailers as well as Steam and Epic Games, will include a bonus Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival” cosmetic pack.

The price of the game depends on which version you buy. Gamers can choose between the standard and the deluxe editions; the deluxe edition will include two additional exclusive cosmetic packs. The price for the standard edition is $69.99, while the deluxe edition will cost $89.99. In the U.K., the game will cost £69.99 and £89.99, respectively. Some retailers may offer different prices at their discretion.

What is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor about?

(EA/Respawn)

Set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place around the same time as Obi-Wan Kenobi and about nine years before the events of A New Hope. If you’re interested in knowing what happened between Fallen Order and Survivor, Sam Maggs’ tie-in novel Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars fills in some of the gaps.

While particular plot details are currently scarce, two villains have been confirmed. The first is an Imperial senator of the Pau’an species, whom many initially believed to be the Grand Inquisitor. The second confirmed villain is Rayvis, an entirely new character of the Gen’Dai race; a near-immortal being who believes that the Jedi should cease to exist. Surprising, right? But Rayvis and Cal share interesting narrative parallels; both know what it’s like to be one of the last of your kind, as the Gen’Dai are a scarce nomadic species whose home planet was ravaged and destroyed centuries ago.

Additionally, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been confirmed to have a strong link to the High Republic, an era of the Star Wars timeline so far only explored in publishing, and which takes place a few hundred years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I–The Phantom Menace. This is an exciting development and could mean big things for Star Wars’ future, as the High Republic is set to be explored for the first time in live action with the Disney+ series The Acolyte, and through the upcoming animated children’s show Young Jedi Adventures.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay

As expected, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s gameplay will build on what was possible in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It has been confirmed that all the Force abilities and techniques that players had accumulated for Cal by the end of Fallen Order will be carried over to Survivor, with a few new Force abilities reported to come into play later in the game. One of these new abilities will see Cal connecting with various creatures through the Force, allowing him to use them as mounts to make exploration easier. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be more open-world than the last game (though still not fully open-world), so that should come in handy.

In addition to the single and dual lightsaber options in Fallen Order, Survivor will eventually include a crossguard option, akin to Kylo Ren’s lightsaber in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, as well as a blaster stance that will allow Cal to wield a blaster and lightsaber simultaneously—this will expand his ranged attack options. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it will also be possible to perform combo attacks with some of his allies, including fan-favorite Nightsister Merrin, and new character and ally Bode Akuna.

All in all, Cal Kestis should be an incredibly powerful Jedi by the time the credits roll on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

(featured image: EA/Respawn)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]