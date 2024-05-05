How Is Everyone Doing on ‘The Rookie’? Find Out When Season 6 Episode 8 Drops

The Rookie started as a show about John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) trying to find his place in the LAPD. Now that the show is in its sixth season, The Rookie focuses more on its ensemble cast.

Episode 7, which premiered on April 30th, had everyone going through it. Wade (Richard T. Jones) was riding around with Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) to check on her after her breakup with Tim (Eric Winter). As if that wasn’t enough, Lucy has to find a new roommate now that Tamara (Dylan Conrique) is moving out.

If you were thinking “Well, at least the other officers are solving crimes,” then guess again. John and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are trying to have a baby, and they’re rushing to do so before they get any older. As we head into episode 8, there is a lot to unpack with everyone on an emotional level. But there’s still police work to be done.

The synopsis for episode 8, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows: “After a mafia-related mass casualty, the team is tasked to keep the peace at the hospital; Lucy and Celina work together to investigate the suspects behind the attack; Tim and Aaron embark on a metro ops mission.”

Will John and Bailey succeed in having a baby? Will Wade continue to have heart-to-heart conversations with Lucy after her break-up? We will have to wait and see but you can watch the next episode of The Rookie on ABC on May 7th at 9 PM ET.

(featured image: ABC)

