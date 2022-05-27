The Bond Is Strong Between Obi-Wan, Anakin, and the Skywalkers in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

One of the best parts of the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series is that Ben still cares deeply for the Skywalkers, mainly because of his love for Anakin. Throughout the first two episodes, we see how Obi-Wan struggles with what happened on Mustafar and how he’s trying to do his new mission and just protect Luke Skywalker and live a simple life, now that the Jedi have fallen.

But that doesn’t mean that his love for Anakin and the Skywalker family is gone. In fact, it is even stronger. So let’s talk about where Obi-Wan stands with the Skywalkers in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

**Spoilers for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi lie ahead.**

Luke

What we know of Obi-Wan’s relationship to Luke is simple: Owen doesn’t want him to be a part of it. Ben decides to bring a toy for Luke, and instead of accepting it, Owen goes to find him and give it back and tells him to leave Luke alone. He throws what happened to Anakin in his face, and he clearly is hurt by the loss of his brother while he doesn’t trust the Jedi. But it clearly hurts Ben that he can’t be there for Luke or talk with him because of Owen’s resistance.

And Ben doesn’t blame Owen, nor should he. Owen watched his family fall apart and watched his brother get destroyed by the Jedi. He doesn’t trust them, and having Luke in his care means protecting him, even if he doesn’t want to do so with Obi-Wan in tow.

Leia

When Obi-Wan met Leia, their dynamic was one of pain for Obi-Wan. When he sees her fighting back against him and strong-willed, he’s reminded so much of Padmé that he even tells Leia about her. He’s trying to be there and help both of Anakin’s kids grow and become the kind of people that would have made both Anakin and Padmé proud, and seeing Leia, I think, shows him just how much she already is like her mother.

She’s not afraid to fight back, she almost breaks herself out of being kidnapped, and she’s not willing to listen to this strange man without some sort of proof he’s not a bad guy. It’s so much the energy of both Padmé and Anakin that Obi-Wan is clearly affected by it.

Anakin

By the end of the episode, it’s revealed that Ben didn’t think that Anakin was alive. He thought he died on Mustafar, so when he hears that Anakin is alive from Reva, there’s a pain in him that can’t really be easily explained. He’s clearly so upset by the betrayal of his brother and what happened between them that knowing that Anakin is alive and looking for him is a mixed bag of emotions.

—

Obi-Wan’s connection to Anakin, Luke, and Leia is so strong throughout the first two episodes of the series, and it will be interesting to see where they continue to take it as we see Obi-Wan and Leia try to travel back to Alderaan together.

