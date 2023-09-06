‘Ahsoka’ Fans React to Their Marrok Theories Literally Going Up in Smoke

Ahsoka episode 4, “Chapter 4: Fallen Jedi,” dropped a number of bombshells on fans, but none were as stunning as the Marrok reveal. Ever since Ahsoka premiered, fans have been captivated by the mysterious masked character. Marrok was working with Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and the Dark Jedis but remained masked and largely silent for the first three episodes. Given that this skilled fighter kept his identity concealed, viewers began to wonder if a familiar Star Wars character was hiding under Marrok’s mask.

Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka episode 4, “Chapter 4: Fallen Jedi”

Fans can’t really be blamed for immediately assuming there was some popular character behind Marrok’s mask. The franchise is a bit notorious for bringing back old characters to stir up hype. This last episode of Ahsoka even brought back a character who has been dead for at least five years. So it’s not surprising that fan theories about Marrok’s identity began circulating online. The most plausible theory was that he was an Inquisitor, one of the Jedi who turned to the dark side and made it their mission to hunt all remaining Jedi following Order 66. Marrok’s appearance and fighting skills were in line with the Inquisitors, though it was unclear whether he was a new Inquisitor or one previously introduced to the Star Wars universe.

Another prominent theory was that Marrok was actually Galen Marek (a.k.a. Starkiller) from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game. Then there were the more bizarre theories that Marrok was somehow Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) or Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), despite the former being deceased and the latter likely being in a different galaxy. While speculation grew, Ahsoka gave viewers little to go on. The only actor credited as Marrok is stuntman Paul Darnell, and even when Marrok speaks, his voice sounds like a garbled machine, widening the mystery. However, all of that speculation and sleuthing proved for not when Ahsoka revealed that Marrok is … nothing?

Fans react to shocking Marrok twist

Ahsoka episode 4 saw Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Marrok facing off in a lightsaber duel. After Tano deals a critical blow to Marrok, it seems like a given that the mask was finally coming off for the big reveal of Marrok’s true identity. Instead, his body bursts into green smoke in a scene that’s giving Avengers: Infinity War vibes.

And, um, we didn’t see that coming, to say the least. In fact, we still don’t even know what this actually means. Is Marrok really just green smoke? Is he the Green Goblin? The Wicked Witch of the West? The most logical explanation is that he was just a corpse that Elsbeth reanimated through Nightsister magick, though this still needs to be confirmed. Some fans are still grasping at what dead Star Wars character he might be, but they kind of need to let it go at this point.

We have to ask, though, why did Dave Filoni do us so dirty? It’s like the show purposefully introduced Marrok to tease a Star Wars character’s return, and then once we were excited, they just went, “Psych!” Fortunately, most fans have been able to see the humorous side of Marrok’s misdirection.

So, I definitely wasn’t expecting #Marrok to be made up of fucking GAS ? Nice misdirection there, Filoni…almost looks like Joker Venom. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/FrVeCmpV5m — DARTHH8R (Andrew) (@Darthh8r1988) September 6, 2023

"Marrok is Ezra."



"Marrok is Starkiller."



"Marrok is an Inquisitor."



All of us this morning: pic.twitter.com/3QC31HBtQy — QG Jenna ? (@QuiGonJenna) September 6, 2023

I guess you could say all of our Marrok theories went up in smoke…#Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/GIOM1inuR1 — Seth (@LairdGeek) September 6, 2023

maybe marrok was the friends we made along the way… — bonusdlc | AHSOKA!! (@ezrabridgbonus) September 6, 2023

People still theorizing about Marrok after he was literally just a fart… #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/6elKHYUaMw — The General (@genuhrule) September 6, 2023

It’s an interesting way to have all our hopes and dreams for Marrok dashed. Well played, Ahsoka.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

