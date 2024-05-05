‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ Completes Its Story

Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones deals with a Jewish family’s struggle to survive during the Second World War, and it can be confidently said that the series has done a commendable job of bringing this gut-wrenching story to light.

The miniseries’ final episode streamed on May 2, ending the journey of the Kurc family as they reunite once more for Passover after the war has ended. WWTLO won’t return for another season, as the show was conceptualized as a miniseries. Based on Georgia Hunter’s book of the same name, the miniseries covered the events of the book in its entirety. Hulu hasn’t announced a renewal, and the only way the audiences will get a second season is if We Were the Lucky Ones‘ global appeal prompts the producers to cash in by exploring the Kurcs’ story further.

The miniseries stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Amit Rahav, Hadas Yaron, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert in leading roles. Marin Hinkle, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, and Moran Rosenblatt appear in supporting roles. The historical drama miniseries was developed by Erica Lipez, and Georgia Hunter’s book is inspired by the true story of her family’s survival during the Holocaust. Thomas Kail is attached as executive producer and directed the pilot, with Hollywood A-listers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck executive producing for Pearl Street Films.

The miniseries’ plot revolves around the Kurcs, a Polish Jewish family based in Radom whose successful business veils them from rampant anti-Semitism in the country. However, events take a turn for the worse as Germany invades Poland, and the family members are scattered across the globe, with some being sent to concentration camps and others fleeing to France, Brazil, West Africa, and Russia. The series follows the five adult children of the Kurc family through the rise of Nazism, World War II, and their struggles to reunite in the chaotic aftermath.

We Were the Lucky Ones is available to stream on Hulu.

