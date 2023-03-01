‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Brought Back One of the Coolest ‘Star Wars’ Creatures

In the newest episode of The Mandalorian, Grogu looks through his glass bubble into the beauty of hyperspace surrounding him. But he’s not alone. There are shadows in hyperspace of large squid-whale-like creatures, migrating in a group alongside the Mandalorian and Grogu.

These are purrgils. And they might be more important than you think.

(Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1 and Star Wars Rebels.)

What are purrgils?

First introduced in Star Wars Rebels, the purrgil is one of many types of space whales in the galaxy; the species is said to have originated hyperspace travel / hyperspace lanes, which is quickly confirmed in the show.

The Rebels first meet the creatures as they attempt to steal fuel from an Imperial refinery, which is also fending off the purrgils that feed on the gaseous fuel. Jedi padawan Ezra Bridger uses the Force to connect with the purrgils and the two groups eventually work together to take out the refinery and get the fuel they all need to live another day.

But that’s not the last we see of the purrgils. They actually play a big role in the Rebels series finale, when Ezra calls on them to take out Grand Admiral Thrawn’s blockade of Lothal. The purrgils also kidnap Thrawn, Ezra, and the crew of the Chimera (Thrawn’s Star Destroyer), leaving Ezra and Thrawn’s fates unknown at the end of Rebels.

So what does this mean for The Mandalorian?

It’s hard to say if or how this will play into The Mandalorian‘s ongoing narrative. It could just be a fun easter egg or a bit of world-building for Star Wars fans. It could also be laying the groundwork for Grogu to communicate with purrgils; he previously communicated with beasts like the rancor. Or it could indicate the eventual return of Thrawn and Ezra.

We certainly can’t rule any of the above out.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

