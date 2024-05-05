Producers Won’t Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role on ‘Gen V’ After His Tragic Death

The producers of The Boys spinoff Gen V have announced that they will not recast Chance Perdomo’s role on the series following his tragic death earlier this year. The 27-year-old rising star died in a motorcycle accident on March 30th.

Recommended Videos

The producers shared the news on social media, writing “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory.”

They continued, “We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Season two of Gen V was scheduled to begin production in April but was delayed after the devastating news. Producers, colleagues, and friends of Perdomo shared their memories and condolences on social media. It’s unclear how the next season will address Perdomo’s absence, or what the plans for the series are going forward. Gen V cast members Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann briefly appeared in the trailer for season four of The Boys.

Perdomo played Andre Anderson, a superpowered student at Godolkin University in the Amazon Prime series. He previously starred as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. His last film, Bad Man, is currently in post-production.

A joint statement from the actors read, “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs, and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace, dear friend, you will be deeply missed.”

(featured image: Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more