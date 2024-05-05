‘911’ Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

ABC’s procedural drama 911‘s season 7 will end later this month, as revealed by the TV network’s social media account.

Per the social media post, the release date for season 7, episode 7, has also been confirmed. The episode is set to come out on Thursday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and is titled “Ghost of a Second Chance.” The episode will follow the events of episode 6, “There Goes the Groom,” which featured Maggie and Chimney’s long-awaited wedding day. However, things quickly went south in the episode as the groom disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and the 118 had to step in to ensure he was present on the most important day of his life.

Season 7 features series regulars Angela Bassett (Athena Grant), Peter Krause (Bobby Nash), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie Buckley), Oliver Stark (Evan Buckley), Aisha Hinds (Henrietta Wilson), Kenneth Choi (Howard Han), Ryan Guzman (Edmundo Diaz), and Gavin McHugh (Christopher Diaz). Elijah M. Cooper (Harry Grant), Debra Christofferson (Sue Blevins), Bryan Safi (Josh Russo), and others appear in supporting roles. Corrine Massiah (May Grant) hasn’t been a part of the TV series since season 6, episode 11, “In Another Life,” as the actor had to prioritize academics in real life and attend college.

Episodes 8,9, and the season finale will follow episode 7 in successive weeks on Thursdays. ABC hasn’t revealed the name of the final episode, which is titled “Season Finale” for now. Episode 8 has been titled “Step Nine,” while the penultimate episode is called “Unfinished Business.” The network’s decision not to reveal the final episode’s title could be related to avoiding any kind of spoiler. The show has maintained a healthy viewership throughout its run, and the studio likely hopes that season 7 also ends on a high in terms of view count.

