Two firefighters in a still from '911'.
Category:
TV

‘911’ Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 5, 2024 03:21 pm

ABC’s procedural drama 911‘s season 7 will end later this month, as revealed by the TV network’s social media account.

Per the social media post, the release date for season 7, episode 7, has also been confirmed. The episode is set to come out on Thursday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and is titled “Ghost of a Second Chance.” The episode will follow the events of episode 6, “There Goes the Groom,” which featured Maggie and Chimney’s long-awaited wedding day. However, things quickly went south in the episode as the groom disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and the 118 had to step in to ensure he was present on the most important day of his life.

Season 7 features series regulars Angela Bassett (Athena Grant), Peter Krause (Bobby Nash), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie Buckley), Oliver Stark (Evan Buckley), Aisha Hinds (Henrietta Wilson), Kenneth Choi (Howard Han), Ryan Guzman (Edmundo Diaz), and Gavin McHugh (Christopher Diaz). Elijah M. Cooper (Harry Grant), Debra Christofferson (Sue Blevins), Bryan Safi (Josh Russo), and others appear in supporting roles. Corrine Massiah (May Grant) hasn’t been a part of the TV series since season 6, episode 11, “In Another Life,” as the actor had to prioritize academics in real life and attend college.

Episodes 8,9, and the season finale will follow episode 7 in successive weeks on Thursdays. ABC hasn’t revealed the name of the final episode, which is titled “Season Finale” for now. Episode 8 has been titled “Step Nine,” while the penultimate episode is called “Unfinished Business.” The network’s decision not to reveal the final episode’s title could be related to avoiding any kind of spoiler. The show has maintained a healthy viewership throughout its run, and the studio likely hopes that season 7 also ends on a high in terms of view count.

(featured image: ABC)

related content
Read Article Lady Whistledown’s Voice-Over on ‘Bridgerton’ Wouldn’t Hit The Same Without This Iconic Actress’s Performance
Queen Charlotte reads the latest Lady Whistledown sheet in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Lady Whistledown’s Voice-Over on ‘Bridgerton’ Wouldn’t Hit The Same Without This Iconic Actress’s Performance
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 4, 2024
Read Article Gypsy Rose Blanchard Faces a ‘Different Form of Prison’ in New ‘Life After Lock Up’ Trailer
Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard'
Category: TV
TV
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Faces a ‘Different Form of Prison’ in New ‘Life After Lock Up’ Trailer
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 4, 2024
Read Article When Can We Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Season 2?
Tyson Mitchell, Sylvester Stallone, and Martin Starr in 'Tulsa King'.
Category: TV
TV
When Can We Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Season 2?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 4, 2024
Read Article We Finally Have a Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 4!
Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in the Gen V finale
Category: TV
TV
We Finally Have a Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 4!
D.R. Medlen and others D.R. Medlen and others May 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Fails To Answer Our Biggest Commander Cody Questions
Commander Cody in season 2 of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'
Category: TV
TV
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Fails To Answer Our Biggest Commander Cody Questions
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 4, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.