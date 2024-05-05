Justina Machado in a scene from Amazon's 'The Horrors of Dolores Roach.' She is a Latina with shoulder-length, curly brown hair wearing a navy blue v-neck long-sleeved sweater with white dandelions on it. She's inside looking seriously at something as she rubs her hands together.
Category:
TV

‘Pulse’ Is Netflix’s Answer to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 5, 2024 04:21 pm

A new procedural medical drama is in the works at Netflix, which is set to be the streaming giant’s first foray into the genre. Pulse is the brainchild of veteran writer and producer Carlton Cuse. His credits include Lost, Bates Motel, and Locke & Key, among many others.

Recommended Videos

Zoe Robyn (The Equalizer) is attached as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Genre Arts and Busy B Entertainment’s Emma Forman, Bradley Gardner, and Robyn will produce. Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale, New Amsterdam) will direct the first two episodes of the medical drama.

Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House Usher) and Colin Woodell (The Continental: From the World of John Wick) will play Danielle Simms and Xander Phillips, two ER residents who get involved in a whirlwind romance that has long-lasting implications for their careers.

Justina Machado (The Horror of Dolores Roach, One Day at a Time), the first cast member to be announced, will play Natalie Cruz, a brilliant and politically savvy doctor who oversees both administration and medicine in her role as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine. The cast includes Jack Bannon (Pennyworth), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Chelsea Muirhead (Warrior), Daniela Nieves (Vampire Academy), and Jessie Yates (Speechless).

Santiago Segura (Scream), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Nestor Carbonell (Lost), Arturo Del Puerto (Westworld), and Ash Santos (Mayor of Kingstown) have also joined the cast as recurring guest stars.

Set in Miami, the show will follow a team of doctors working for an elite emergency facility known to be the busiest in the coastal city. Described as “provocative,” the series will explore the power dynamics and interpersonal relationships between the doctors and staff, focusing on the Me Too Movement. Netflix hopes Pulse will be their version of Grey’s Anatomy … or at least a Grey’s Anatomy with a better HR department.

Pulse will probably have eight to ten episodes, and will potentially be released sometime in 2025 as filming is expected to wrap in August 2024.

(featured image: Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Producers Won’t Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role on ‘Gen V’ After His Tragic Death
Chance Perdomo in 'Gen V'
Category: TV
TV
Producers Won’t Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role on ‘Gen V’ After His Tragic Death
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 5, 2024
Read Article ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ Completes Its Story
Joey King in a still from We Were The Lucky Ones
Category: TV
TV
‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ Completes Its Story
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 5, 2024
Read Article How Is Everyone Doing on ‘The Rookie’? Find Out When Season 6 Episode 8 Drops
Nathan Fillion in 'The Rookie'
Category: TV
TV
How Is Everyone Doing on ‘The Rookie’? Find Out When Season 6 Episode 8 Drops
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 5, 2024
Read Article ‘911’ Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed
Two firefighters in a still from '911'.
Category: TV
TV
‘911’ Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 5, 2024
Read Article Lady Whistledown’s Voice-Over on ‘Bridgerton’ Wouldn’t Hit The Same Without This Iconic Actress’s Performance
Queen Charlotte reads the latest Lady Whistledown sheet in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Lady Whistledown’s Voice-Over on ‘Bridgerton’ Wouldn’t Hit The Same Without This Iconic Actress’s Performance
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Producers Won’t Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role on ‘Gen V’ After His Tragic Death
Chance Perdomo in 'Gen V'
Category: TV
TV
Producers Won’t Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role on ‘Gen V’ After His Tragic Death
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 5, 2024
Read Article ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ Completes Its Story
Joey King in a still from We Were The Lucky Ones
Category: TV
TV
‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ Completes Its Story
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 5, 2024
Read Article How Is Everyone Doing on ‘The Rookie’? Find Out When Season 6 Episode 8 Drops
Nathan Fillion in 'The Rookie'
Category: TV
TV
How Is Everyone Doing on ‘The Rookie’? Find Out When Season 6 Episode 8 Drops
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 5, 2024
Read Article ‘911’ Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed
Two firefighters in a still from '911'.
Category: TV
TV
‘911’ Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 5, 2024
Read Article Lady Whistledown’s Voice-Over on ‘Bridgerton’ Wouldn’t Hit The Same Without This Iconic Actress’s Performance
Queen Charlotte reads the latest Lady Whistledown sheet in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Lady Whistledown’s Voice-Over on ‘Bridgerton’ Wouldn’t Hit The Same Without This Iconic Actress’s Performance
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 4, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.