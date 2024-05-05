‘Pulse’ Is Netflix’s Answer to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

A new procedural medical drama is in the works at Netflix, which is set to be the streaming giant’s first foray into the genre. Pulse is the brainchild of veteran writer and producer Carlton Cuse. His credits include Lost, Bates Motel, and Locke & Key, among many others.

Zoe Robyn (The Equalizer) is attached as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Genre Arts and Busy B Entertainment’s Emma Forman, Bradley Gardner, and Robyn will produce. Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale, New Amsterdam) will direct the first two episodes of the medical drama.

Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House Usher) and Colin Woodell (The Continental: From the World of John Wick) will play Danielle Simms and Xander Phillips, two ER residents who get involved in a whirlwind romance that has long-lasting implications for their careers.

Justina Machado (The Horror of Dolores Roach, One Day at a Time), the first cast member to be announced, will play Natalie Cruz, a brilliant and politically savvy doctor who oversees both administration and medicine in her role as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine. The cast includes Jack Bannon (Pennyworth), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Chelsea Muirhead (Warrior), Daniela Nieves (Vampire Academy), and Jessie Yates (Speechless).

Santiago Segura (Scream), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Nestor Carbonell (Lost), Arturo Del Puerto (Westworld), and Ash Santos (Mayor of Kingstown) have also joined the cast as recurring guest stars.

Set in Miami, the show will follow a team of doctors working for an elite emergency facility known to be the busiest in the coastal city. Described as “provocative,” the series will explore the power dynamics and interpersonal relationships between the doctors and staff, focusing on the Me Too Movement. Netflix hopes Pulse will be their version of Grey’s Anatomy … or at least a Grey’s Anatomy with a better HR department.

Pulse will probably have eight to ten episodes, and will potentially be released sometime in 2025 as filming is expected to wrap in August 2024.

