‘You’re not the president’: Elon Musk’s son said what some Americans could be thinking

It turns out that Donald Trump’s biggest hater might actually be the four-year-old son of his “First Buddy,” Elon Musk. Tell ’em how you really feel, X Æ A-Xii.

As if the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could get any more unprofessional, co-chair Elon Musk’s son, “X,” recently stirred up trouble during a visit to the Oval Office, where he pretty much said what we’ve all been thinking — and confirmed Americans’ suspicions about Musk kind of sort of really believing he has power over the actual president in the process.

Elon Musk’s son apparently tells Trump he’s not the president

During a Tuesday trip to the White House, Musk’s son did basically everything you’d expect a toddler to do: making noises, wiping his nose on the Resolute Desk, and most importantly, irritating Donald Trump. The president introduced X as—weirdly enough—a “high IQ individual,” which is a totally normal thing to say about a four-year-old, right? Still, Musk’s son wasn’t as enamored with the pomp and circumstance of it all, and started sticking his fingers in his dad’s ears as the meeting dragged on, among other things.

But the crowning moment of X’s White House visit was when he announced to everyone in the room: “You’re not the president. You need to go away,” seemingly speaking to Trump. Was this just innocent, child-like babbling? Maybe. But given that we’re talking about a “high IQ individual” here, social media users had some different theories. “You KNOW he’s repeating what he heard Elon say,” one user wrote.

And from the sound of it, no one is happy about X being placed in the public eye for what many assume is a concentrated effort to bolster Musk’s public image by making him look more fatherly. X’s mother, musician Grimes, took to X (as in Musk’s social media platform) to throw some shade at her, ahem, ex, tweeting: “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Oh, well. Maybe Musk’s 11 other children will be more on board? Not likely, TBH, as his daughter, Vivan, has been outspoken about her father’s transphobic tendencies. The Tesla CEO famously stated that the “woke mind virus” was responsible for “killing” his child. So yeah, not exactly “Dad of the Year” stuff.

It’s unclear what exactly X was whispering to Trump throughout the entire press conference, but it sure seems like he has a message for reporters: his dad is making a vie for political authority, and Trump is giving it to him. Willingly. Still, the president didn’t appear too pleased with X’s remarks, so it’s same to presume that whatever X was saying wasn’t quite what Trump wanted to hear. Either way, I know X’s memoir is going to rule, and I, for one, can’t wait to read it someday.

