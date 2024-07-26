Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Says His Transphobic Stories About Her Are Fake

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, 20, came out swinging against allegations Musk perpetuated in an obtuse 2-hour livestream on X (formerly Twitter) with Canadian transphobic heathen Jordan Peterson.

(Side note: as a Canadian, I denounce any national kinship with Peterson.)

During this tirade of a conversation between Musk and Peterson, Vivian Wilson was deadnamed and misgendered countless times. In his Trumpification of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk has made it his side hustle to be transphobic, homophobic, and bigoted towards numerous queer community members and especially his own daughter.

Musk claims that Vivian Wilson was infected by the “woke mind virus” while also insisting that he was tricked into signing off on Wilson’s transition through puberty blockers. Musk also exacerbated the situation by posting stories about Wilson’s childhood, which she has quickly denounced as fictitious through Threads (Meta’s Twitter X).

Vivian Wilson is a proud transgender woman. She is astute and creative in her public critiques of conservative (Republican) politics, conspiracy theories, and bigotry. Being the transgender daughter of a high-profile tech mogul with an affinity for incel counter-culture can’t be easy, especially when she’s made the poster child of left-wing “brainwashing.”

However, Vivian Wilson has come with damning testimonials, painting Elon Musk as an absent father with zero insight into the life and mind of his child.

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.” –Vivian Wilson, aka@ Vivllainous, on Threads.

The evidence of a tumultuous relationship between Wilson and Musk first came to light in 2022, when just days after her 18th birthday, Vivian applied to legally change her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson and be officially acknowledged as female rather than male. The request was granted in June 2022 and became public knowledge just after Father’s Day that year. (Which appears as poignant timing, if you ask me.)

Elon Musk has 11 children, with one deceased: six with Vivian’s mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson; three with ex-girlfriend Canadian singer Grimes; and 3 with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. As far as it is publicly known, Vivian Wilson is the only estranged child of Elon Musk, who made firm choices to distance herself from Musk. Wilson’s twin, Griffin Musk, and younger siblings have made no official statements denouncing their father.

However, in 2010, Justine Musk (née Wilson) wrote a tell-all personal account for Marie Claire about her relationship with Elon Musk. The article is in no way a revenge slam piece against the mogul, but it does illustrate the way in which Musk abused his power and influence in a relationship, which led to a toxic dynamic in the marriage.

