WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) carries his son on his shoulders at the U.S. Capitol after a media availability with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (2nd R), Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (3rd R) (R-LA) on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Musk and Ramaswamy are meeting with members of the U.S. Congress today about DOGE, a planned presidential advisory commission with the goal of cutting government spending and increasing efficiency in the federal workforce. ( (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Politics
News

‘His little human shield’: Elon Musk called out for suspiciously becoming more fatherly

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 01:33 pm

Elon Musk is amplifying his family-friendly image by bringing one of his sons, X Æ A-Xii, to work.

Musk has recently been seen bringing his four-year-old son to official engagements. During the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) meeting at the Capitol on December 6, 2024, Musk sat down with his son on his lap. This might just be Musk’s way to bond with his youngest son, but social media users had other, darker jokes in mind. They mused that he only wanted to use his youngest son as a “human shield.” After all, another CEO was shot a couple of days prior. The crime went viral on social media.

One X user wrote, “Elon never spends time with his kids, but the day after a CEO gets shot in the streets, he’s father of the year hanging with his little human shield.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user criticized Musk for only bringing his son out of online pressure.

Social media has criticized Musk for spending time with other people’s kids during Thanksgiving but none of his own. Musk has twelve children in total, one of whom he had a public feud with.

A messy custody battle

Another Twitter user chimed that Musk is “weirdly obsessed” with his eldest son with Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes.

The tweet also notes that Musk hasn’t allowed his ex-girlfriend to see their son for half a year. Although it seems like a wild allegation, Grimes and Musk had a long custody battle over their children since their split. Amidst the messy custody battle, Grimes claimed that she was “going bankrupt” fighting for her children. Even Grimes’ mother claimed that Musk was withholding her grandchildren from her daughter. In a series of Twitter posts in July 2024, Grimes’ mother accused Musk of keeping the children’s passport documents from Grimes. The children were scheduled to go on a trip to see their 93-year-old great-grandmother in Canada.

