‘Save America. Help Trump’: Elon Musk’s son’s chilling advice is supported by MAGAs

Elon Musk is using his child to push a weird narrative and no thank you! Let’s stop exploiting children and pretending like they say unhinged things for clout with a fan base for someone like Donald Trump.

Musk posted a video on X that featured his son, X Æ A-Xii (yes that’s the kid’s name), that featured him saying he wanted Musk to “Save America” and “Help Trump.” This child is 4 years old. There is no way the kid just said this without being told to do so. And if he did it on his own, it is even weirder that your four year old is thinking about this!

This kid has great instincts pic.twitter.com/FyYIADelrc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2024

If you were hopeful that people in the comments would also think this was weird, think again. It just gets more outrageous the more you scroll. One business account (I’ve never heard of this in my life) posted an idea for a doomed future: “Barron Trump and Lil X will one day be President and Vice President.”

Another X user stated an absurd thought. “This is the result of elite parenting.” Quite frankly, elite parenting would be allowing your children to be completely separate from politics when they are FOUR YEARS OLD. For some reason, this then ushered in a series of weird AI pictures of Musk and his son to be posted in reply to the tweet.

Save America! pic.twitter.com/092e2fSNgq — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 9, 2024

The weirdest one being a picture of Musk as Superman with this son wearing a Captain America mask? It also barely looks like Elon Musk.

Every reply gets more and more unhinged. Many just saying how smart he is for very clearly repeating what his father told him to say. “Little X on point! Smart one!” People are already campaigning for this child to be president. He’s 4.

This is weird behavior

Having a 4 year old campaigning for Trump is weird, especially since the election is over. But what makes this all feel yucky is the fact that people are projecting this onto a kid. Kids listen, they repeat. When you’re that young, the idea that a kid would just casually ask his father to “save America” by helping the President-elect feels like someone pushed him to say it.

And if not, it still isn’t a good look to have your little kid saying this. My own family members who are that age are more interested in the politics of Spidey and His Amazing Friends than what the President is up to. You can say “wow, smart kid” but it is just sad. This is what Musk is pushing on his kid (as well as that name).

I don’t believe this is “real” but whatever is going on is just odd. The amount of people praising this as great parenting have clearly never dealt with a four year-old child because there is no way this was a casual comment from him. And forcing your kid to accompany you when doing political things just feel like you’re using your own kid and it’s gross.

