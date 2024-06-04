Umemiya declaring that he'd win against Choji from Wind Breaker
Has Choji Finally Learned His Lesson? We’ll Find out in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 10

Jun 4, 2024

The guys in Wind Breaker would rather set up a fight club than get therapy. There’s no issue with that in this world since fighting with Umemiya has the same effect—Choji had, after all, been punched with healing.

It’s harsh, but Choji brought this upon himself. He forgot that his happiness didn’t come from becoming the strongest person in the gang. Rather, he took pride in being able to help and protect his friends. Nobody would’ve been able to beat sense into Choji other than Umemiya, who was stronger and wiser beyond his years.

Now that Choji has been beaten as the leader of the Lion’s Head, what’s next? We can figure that out in Wind Breaker episode 10, coming to Crunchyroll on June 6, 2024.

He Did, In Fact, Win

The last time we read about a white-haired guy with blue eyes fighting someone, he lost terribly. But Umemiya kept his promise and beat Choji with ease. Even when Umemiya was bleeding from Choji’s attacks, it seemed that he’d experienced worse pain in the past because he wasn’t getting hurt at all.

We’re all in awe of Umemiya’s strength, but his best qualities surpass his physical abilities. He walked into that fight and turned it into a brutal therapy session. Umemiya schooled Choji and made him cry, not because of the hits, but because of Umemiya’s raw and truthful questions. If you were in the room where it all happened as a spectator, you’d probably think Choji and Umemiya’s fight was just part of a group therapy session. A time to reflect on your bad behavior—with a few additional punches, of course! 

