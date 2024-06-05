Could We See Our Favorite Green Guy in ‘The Acolyte’?

Yoda is our beloved wise Jedi but he is also old. Which means whenever we explore new eras in Star Wars, fans instantly assume that he can make an appearance. So The Acolyte is no different because…well, technically Yoda is old enough to be around.

Recommended Videos

Part of the joy of new Star Wars shows on Disney+ is wondering if a cameo is going to happen and bring our new favorite characters face to face with some iconic characters. You can blame shows like The Mandalorian for that. They brought both Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker into the series, it is a valid question!

Now, with The Acolyte gearing up for release, we’re wondering if anyone we know could show up. The one character who could be involved is Yoda (Chewbacca was not yet born sadly) and so we’re all just keeping our eyes peeled for our favorite green guy. But…maybe don’t hold your breath about it.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, it was pointed out that Yoda is technically alive and more than that, he would actually be the Grand Master of the Jedi Order at the time of The Acolyte. Still, that doesn’t mean that Yoda is going to make an appearance. When ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis pulled out the math to point out that Yoda could meet the cast of the series, creator The Acolyte Leslye Headland talked about the idea.

“Can you imagine? Can you imagine if they were like, ‘No problem. You can use Yoda. Not a big deal. Go for it.’ No, there is not [a Yoda cameo],” she said, laughing. But she went on to clarify what characters we will see in the series. “We are pulling characters from the High Republic, and characters from [EU [Expanded Universe]. That’s it.”

It sadly seems like Yoda might not be showing up (as of now) but I will keep the hope alive. I want to see a younger version of him!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy