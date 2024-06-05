Yoda standing looking bored in Star Wars
(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Category:
Movies & TV

Could We See Our Favorite Green Guy in ‘The Acolyte’?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 09:38 pm

Yoda is our beloved wise Jedi but he is also old. Which means whenever we explore new eras in Star Wars, fans instantly assume that he can make an appearance. So The Acolyte is no different because…well, technically Yoda is old enough to be around.

Recommended Videos

Part of the joy of new Star Wars shows on Disney+ is wondering if a cameo is going to happen and bring our new favorite characters face to face with some iconic characters. You can blame shows like The Mandalorian for that. They brought both Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker into the series, it is a valid question!

Now, with The Acolyte gearing up for release, we’re wondering if anyone we know could show up. The one character who could be involved is Yoda (Chewbacca was not yet born sadly) and so we’re all just keeping our eyes peeled for our favorite green guy. But…maybe don’t hold your breath about it.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, it was pointed out that Yoda is technically alive and more than that, he would actually be the Grand Master of the Jedi Order at the time of The Acolyte. Still, that doesn’t mean that Yoda is going to make an appearance. When ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis pulled out the math to point out that Yoda could meet the cast of the series, creator The Acolyte Leslye Headland talked about the idea.

“Can you imagine? Can you imagine if they were like, ‘No problem. You can use Yoda. Not a big deal. Go for it.’ No, there is not [a Yoda cameo],” she said, laughing. But she went on to clarify what characters we will see in the series. “We are pulling characters from the High Republic, and characters from [EU [Expanded Universe]. That’s it.”

It sadly seems like Yoda might not be showing up (as of now) but I will keep the hope alive. I want to see a younger version of him!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Star Abigail Thorn Is the First Out Trans Performer in ‘Star Wars’
Abigail Thorn at the Acolyte premiere in London
Abigail Thorn at the Acolyte premiere in London
Abigail Thorn at the Acolyte premiere in London
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Star Abigail Thorn Is the First Out Trans Performer in ‘Star Wars’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 4, 2024
Read Article So, What’s up With ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Title?
A closeup of Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One
A closeup of Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One
A closeup of Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One
Category: Movies
Movies
So, What’s up With ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Title?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Ending Sets the Stage for a Potential Sequel
Godzilla in 'Godzilla Minus One'
Godzilla in 'Godzilla Minus One'
Godzilla in 'Godzilla Minus One'
Category: Movies
Movies
How ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Ending Sets the Stage for a Potential Sequel
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Director Weighs in on the Mystery Surrounding Noriko’s Neck
Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi in Godzilla Minus One. There's a reflection of Godzilla in the window.
Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi in Godzilla Minus One. There's a reflection of Godzilla in the window.
Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi in Godzilla Minus One. There's a reflection of Godzilla in the window.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Godzilla Minus One’ Director Weighs in on the Mystery Surrounding Noriko’s Neck
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Eli Roth Is Making a ‘Hostel’ TV Series Starring … Paul Giamatti?!
Left: Jay Hernandez in 'Hostel.' Right: Paul Giamatti.
Left: Jay Hernandez in 'Hostel.' Right: Paul Giamatti.
Left: Jay Hernandez in 'Hostel.' Right: Paul Giamatti.
Category: TV
TV
Eli Roth Is Making a ‘Hostel’ TV Series Starring … Paul Giamatti?!
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Star Abigail Thorn Is the First Out Trans Performer in ‘Star Wars’
Abigail Thorn at the Acolyte premiere in London
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Star Abigail Thorn Is the First Out Trans Performer in ‘Star Wars’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 4, 2024
Read Article So, What’s up With ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Title?
A closeup of Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One
Category: Movies
Movies
So, What’s up With ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Title?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Ending Sets the Stage for a Potential Sequel
Godzilla in 'Godzilla Minus One'
Category: Movies
Movies
How ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Ending Sets the Stage for a Potential Sequel
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Director Weighs in on the Mystery Surrounding Noriko’s Neck
Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi in Godzilla Minus One. There's a reflection of Godzilla in the window.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Godzilla Minus One’ Director Weighs in on the Mystery Surrounding Noriko’s Neck
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Eli Roth Is Making a ‘Hostel’ TV Series Starring … Paul Giamatti?!
Left: Jay Hernandez in 'Hostel.' Right: Paul Giamatti.
Category: TV
TV
Eli Roth Is Making a ‘Hostel’ TV Series Starring … Paul Giamatti?!
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 4, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.