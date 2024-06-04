The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
Why 'The Acolyte's Premiere Date (and Time) Is a Nice Gift for Fans

The Acolyte is the latest entry into the Star Wars universe and fans cannot wait! Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long! Like … at all!

The review embargo for the series lifted this afternoon with many (including us here at The Mary Sue) praising this new adventure into the galaxy far far away. That embargo lifted just hours before the show’s premiere, meaning audiences don’t have to wait long to see what the hype is about.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are set to premiere on Disney+ on June 4th at 6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET. For a franchise that loves midnight releases, I, for one, am happy that the show is on at a time we can all watch together. The rest of the season will premiere weekly on Tuesdays with the finale airing on July 16th. 

The series is promising to introduce us to all new characters. The official synopsis says “The Acolyte examines a galaxy of secrets and dark-side powers, and all is not what it seems.” Exciting! And the reviews for the show should have fans hyped. 

Having the reviews drop the same day as the show is a nice gift to fans. Everyone is going to spend the day reading about it and talking about it and typically, fans have to wait weeks (or longer) to see the show for themselves. With The Acolyte, fans only have to wait a few hours. And given how long we’ve been waiting for a new Star Wars show on Disney+, it is nice to know that the wait is almost over. 

So each Tuesday, tune in for the latest adventure of the new Jedi we are going to be meeting, starting with the first two episodes of the Leslye Headland-created series on June 4th! 

