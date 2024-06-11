Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who
(BBC)
Category:
TV

Will We Ever See ‘Doctor Who’s Rogue Again?

Image of Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 07:37 am

Doctor Who fans were swept up in a grand romance during last Saturday’s episode of Doctor Who. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) became enamored with a bounty hunter named Rogue (Jonathan Groff) and it was beautiful. They danced, they kissed … and then it all came to a tragic end.

Recommended Videos

Rogue sacrifices himself to save Ruby (Millie Gibson) and prevents the Doctor from having to send his best friend to another dimension. Rogue himself was teleported away in her place, and we don’t know where or when he ended up. Before he vanished, all he could tell the Doctor was “Find me.”

So, is that the last we’ll ever see of the charming Rogue? Hopefully not! Jonathan Groff is optimistic that he’ll be back: “I hope we’re seeing Rogue again,” he said on the behind-the-scenes show Doctor Who Unleashed. “Rogue tells the Doctor at the end of the episode to find him, so it’s totally up to the Doctor. So, the ball is in his court, so to speak!”

Doctor Who has had epic love stories before

For an idea of what might happen with Rogue, you only have to look back at the Doctor’s last big romance, which coincidentally also involved a charismatic snappy dresser whose name began with an R. That would be River Song, and she seemingly died the first time the Doctor ever met her. But because the Doctor’s romance with River was a love story being told out of order, the Doctor met her again in the next season of the show and gradually, the two of them built up to a very unconventional marriage.

Could Rogue be the new River, someone who pops in and out of the Doctor’s life at different points in time? Or is the Doctor going to rescue him sometime after this season’s finale? We don’t know yet, but we do know “Rogue” is one of the best episodes in Ncuti Gatwa’s already very strong first season as the Fifteenth Doctor.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘The Boys’ Are Back in Town This Week With a Super-Sized Premiere
Antony Starr has his arms outstretched as Homelander in 'The Boys'.
Antony Starr has his arms outstretched as Homelander in 'The Boys'.
Antony Starr has his arms outstretched as Homelander in 'The Boys'.
Category: TV
TV
‘The Boys’ Are Back in Town This Week With a Super-Sized Premiere
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Jonathan Frakes Says Post-‘Discovery’ Star Trek Is ‘Really Healthy at the Moment’
Image of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker on 'Star Trek: Picard.' He is a white man with dark hair and a grey beard wearing a black Starfleet uniform. He's seated in a captain's chair and glancing to the side, smirking.
Image of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker on 'Star Trek: Picard.' He is a white man with dark hair and a grey beard wearing a black Starfleet uniform. He's seated in a captain's chair and glancing to the side, smirking.
Image of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker on 'Star Trek: Picard.' He is a white man with dark hair and a grey beard wearing a black Starfleet uniform. He's seated in a captain's chair and glancing to the side, smirking.
Category: TV
TV
Jonathan Frakes Says Post-‘Discovery’ Star Trek Is ‘Really Healthy at the Moment’
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Why Anxious Joel Fans Need To Calm Down About ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2
Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in 'The Last of Us' season 2
Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in 'The Last of Us' season 2
Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in 'The Last of Us' season 2
Category: TV
TV
Why Anxious Joel Fans Need To Calm Down About ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Apparently Some People Missed That ‘Doctor Who’ Has Had Same-Sex Kisses Before?!
the doctor and captain jack kissing on doctor who
the doctor and captain jack kissing on doctor who
the doctor and captain jack kissing on doctor who
Category: TV
TV
Apparently Some People Missed That ‘Doctor Who’ Has Had Same-Sex Kisses Before?!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Let’s Talk About That Canon-Smashing Cameo in ‘Doctor Who’
Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and a hologram of David Tennant's Tenth Doctor
Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and a hologram of David Tennant's Tenth Doctor
Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and a hologram of David Tennant's Tenth Doctor
Category: TV
TV
Let’s Talk About That Canon-Smashing Cameo in ‘Doctor Who’
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Boys’ Are Back in Town This Week With a Super-Sized Premiere
Antony Starr has his arms outstretched as Homelander in 'The Boys'.
Category: TV
TV
‘The Boys’ Are Back in Town This Week With a Super-Sized Premiere
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Jonathan Frakes Says Post-‘Discovery’ Star Trek Is ‘Really Healthy at the Moment’
Image of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker on 'Star Trek: Picard.' He is a white man with dark hair and a grey beard wearing a black Starfleet uniform. He's seated in a captain's chair and glancing to the side, smirking.
Category: TV
TV
Jonathan Frakes Says Post-‘Discovery’ Star Trek Is ‘Really Healthy at the Moment’
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Why Anxious Joel Fans Need To Calm Down About ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2
Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in 'The Last of Us' season 2
Category: TV
TV
Why Anxious Joel Fans Need To Calm Down About ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Apparently Some People Missed That ‘Doctor Who’ Has Had Same-Sex Kisses Before?!
the doctor and captain jack kissing on doctor who
Category: TV
TV
Apparently Some People Missed That ‘Doctor Who’ Has Had Same-Sex Kisses Before?!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Let’s Talk About That Canon-Smashing Cameo in ‘Doctor Who’
Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and a hologram of David Tennant's Tenth Doctor
Category: TV
TV
Let’s Talk About That Canon-Smashing Cameo in ‘Doctor Who’
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 10, 2024
Author
Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett (she/her) is a freelance writer with The Mary Sue who has been working in journalism since 2014. She loves to write about movies, even the bad ones. (Especially the bad ones.) The Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Star Wars prequels changed her life in many interesting ways. She lives in one of the very, very few good parts of England.