the doctor ruby and the rogue all standing in a bridgerton way on doctor who
(Disney+/BBC)
Category:
TV

‘Doctor Who’ Brings Bridgerton to Life

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 08:27 pm

This week’s Doctor Who is one that fans have been waiting for. The Rogue (Jonathan Groff) was being introduced to our beloved Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and we needed to know whether our theories about him were correct. Instead, we got an episode of Bridgerton in the best of ways.

Recommended Videos

Fans of the Netflix series Bridgerton know it as the series that slowly brings us into relationships through the social etiquette of the Regency era. There is nothing quite as intoxicating as a hand touch when society tells you that it is forbidden. The Doctor and Ruby (Millie Gibson) show up to a ball in the same time period as Bridgerton and make plenty of jokes about the show.

What is hilarious and perfect is the fact that the episode uses covers like “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish as the “dance” music just like Bridgerton does. There is dancing, ball gowns, conversations backdropped by beautiful flower arches and more. So many nods to the series but it still felt like an episode of Doctor Who even with all the trappings of a Shonda Rhimes production. What works about this particular episode though is that the Doctor and Ruby are in on the joke.

It is one thing to go to a historical place and live out your fantasy of being from there on Doctor Who. Often companions get to go and meet their favorite people from history or just go to a different era. But this? The jokes about a show we all know and watch? That was funny. And it even came with a romance just like the Netflix series.

The Doctor and the Rogue

the doctor looking at the rogue on a balcony in doctor who
(Disney+/BBC)

While Bridgerton is known for the romance of the Bridgerton children, Doctor Who took that and gave us a bit of a fling between the Doctor and the Rogue. For once, the Doctor wasn’t the one trying to sweep someone off their feet. He was the one being romanced and he was mesmerized by what the Rogue could give him.

We constantly see him giving the world to his companions but no one really offers him that same opportunity. The Rogue, while someone who is just as mysterious as our favorite Time Lord, saw a chance to have his own Regency dream. The two share romantic tension, the Rogue tells the Doctor to “run” as he has done so many times before, and the two share a kiss before they say see you later (because that wasn’t their goodbye).

That is the romance of this episode of Doctor Who and what is so fascinating about it is that is normally the kind of adventure the companion gets to go on. Ruby would be the one finding love, getting whisked away. Instead, we got to see the Doctor have his time and it was really lovely to watch.

I loved every moment of this episode where the Doctor and Ruby joked about Bridgerton but still did what they needed to do to save people and yeah, it was pretty cool hearing an instrumental cover of “Bad Guy” in Doctor Who.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What’s With ‘Madam Secretary’s Disappearance From Netflix?
A still from 'Madam Secretary'
A still from 'Madam Secretary'
A still from 'Madam Secretary'
Category: TV
TV
What’s With ‘Madam Secretary’s Disappearance From Netflix?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Amerie’ Really Get Pregnant in ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2?
Harper (Asher Yasbincek) and Amerie (Ayesha Maddon) in Heartbreak High season 2
Harper (Asher Yasbincek) and Amerie (Ayesha Maddon) in Heartbreak High season 2
Harper (Asher Yasbincek) and Amerie (Ayesha Maddon) in Heartbreak High season 2
Category: TV
TV
Did ‘Amerie’ Really Get Pregnant in ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Jun 7, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Is What Fantasy Storytelling Is All About
rhaenyra jaceyrs and the youngest all looking out at westeros
rhaenyra jaceyrs and the youngest all looking out at westeros
rhaenyra jaceyrs and the youngest all looking out at westeros
Category: TV
TV
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Is What Fantasy Storytelling Is All About
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 7, 2024
Read Article The Lesson I Wish Michael Burnham Could Have Learned on ‘Discovery’
Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham in a character poster for Star Trek: Discovery season 5. The Discovery ship flies past in the background.
Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham in a character poster for Star Trek: Discovery season 5. The Discovery ship flies past in the background.
Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham in a character poster for Star Trek: Discovery season 5. The Discovery ship flies past in the background.
Category: TV
TV
The Lesson I Wish Michael Burnham Could Have Learned on ‘Discovery’
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Jun 7, 2024
Read Article It’s Easy to Hate on One of ‘Bridgerton’s Most Compelling Characters
The Featherington family drinks champagne in Bridgerton
The Featherington family drinks champagne in Bridgerton
The Featherington family drinks champagne in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
It’s Easy to Hate on One of ‘Bridgerton’s Most Compelling Characters
El Kuiper El Kuiper Jun 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What’s With ‘Madam Secretary’s Disappearance From Netflix?
A still from 'Madam Secretary'
Category: TV
TV
What’s With ‘Madam Secretary’s Disappearance From Netflix?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Amerie’ Really Get Pregnant in ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2?
Harper (Asher Yasbincek) and Amerie (Ayesha Maddon) in Heartbreak High season 2
Category: TV
TV
Did ‘Amerie’ Really Get Pregnant in ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Jun 7, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Is What Fantasy Storytelling Is All About
rhaenyra jaceyrs and the youngest all looking out at westeros
Category: TV
TV
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Is What Fantasy Storytelling Is All About
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 7, 2024
Read Article The Lesson I Wish Michael Burnham Could Have Learned on ‘Discovery’
Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham in a character poster for Star Trek: Discovery season 5. The Discovery ship flies past in the background.
Category: TV
TV
The Lesson I Wish Michael Burnham Could Have Learned on ‘Discovery’
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Jun 7, 2024
Read Article It’s Easy to Hate on One of ‘Bridgerton’s Most Compelling Characters
The Featherington family drinks champagne in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
It’s Easy to Hate on One of ‘Bridgerton’s Most Compelling Characters
El Kuiper El Kuiper Jun 7, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.