Apple TV’s Most-Streamed Drama Is Already Getting a Season 2

David E. Kelley’s legal thriller Presumed Innocent has become the most-streamed drama on Apple TV+, prompting the streaming service to order a second season.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role as Rusty Sabich, the show’s first season is nearing its end, with the finale dropping on July 24. Apple’s claim that Presumed Innocent has achieved #1 on its all-time viewership charts would mean it has surpassed the Idris Elba-starrer show Hijack, which was the streamer’s most successful show last year, following in the footsteps of Ted Lasso‘s success. Kelley’s show will likely make an appearance on Nielsen’s upcoming streaming rankings, with its first two episodes missing out on their June 16 list, the last time the ratings were made available.

It hasn’t been revealed as to what the story of season 2 will entail, except that it “will unfold around a suspenseful, brand new case.” The first season is based on Scott Turow’s 1987 novel of the same name and will likely cover the story of the book in its entirety. It is the second popular adaptation of the book after the 1990 film starring Harrison Ford.

The second season could likely follow the plotline of Turow’s direct follow-up to Presumed Innocent, the 1990 novel The Burden of Proof. And if the creators choose to continue with Gyllenhaal’s character Sabich, they’ll potentially look to adapt Turow’s 2010 novel Innocent, a sequel to the original that brings Sabich and Tommy Molto (played by Peter Sarsgaard in the series) back. If not, Turow has other books set around the same courthouse, but with different characters.

David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, and Gyllenhaal are set to return as executive producers, along with Turow. Details about season 2’s directors and cast are not out yet, and there is a good possibility that this information won’t be out any time soon, considering the first season hasn’t concluded yet.

