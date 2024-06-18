Jake Gyllenhaal and Renate Reinsve in a still from 'Presumed Innocent'
The Origins Behind Jake Gyllenhaal's New Crime Drama 'Presumed Innocent'

Evan Tiwari
Published: Jun 17, 2024 09:14 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal‘s new Apple TV+ drama Presumed Innocent has an intriguing premise, and the look and feel of the show might make it seem to some viewers like Rusty Sabich’s story is real.

However, Presumed Innocent is not based on a real story, and instead is an adaptation of a fictional book of the same name by Scott Turow. The show is written and created by David E. Kelley, who is known for shows like Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, and Doogie Howser, M.D. It is the second major adaptation, the first being the 1990 film adaptation starring Harrison Ford.

The story follows Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), a prosecutor who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague (Renate Reinsve), whom he had an affair with. Sabich’s personal and professional life takes a major hit following the accusation, and how he manages to hold himself together and come out of the mess to prove his innocence forms the rest of the plot.

Along with Gyllenhaal and Reinsve, the eight-episode limited series stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Nana Mensah, Peter Sarsgaard, and Elizabeth Marvel in critical roles. Lily Rabe, James Hiroyuki Liao, Virginia Kull, Matthew Alan, Gabby Beans, Mark Harelik, and Noma Dumezweni appear in guest roles. Greg Yaitaines and Anne Sewitsky are attached as directors, with Warner Bros. Television Studios present as one of the production companies. Miki Johnson and Sharr White are part of the writing team with David E. Kelley.

The show premiered on Apple TV+ on June 12 and has received mixed reviews since its release. While the deep psychological insights into the characters and the plot have been praised, the series has drawn flak for being stretched too much and having shallow performances across the cast. The first two episodes dropped simultaneously on June 12, with other episodes set to release on a weekly basis.

Presumed Innocent is available to stream on Apple TV+.

