Where Does ‘Ahsoka’ Fall on the ‘Star Wars’ Timeline?

The upcoming Ahsoka show will explore Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in-depth, following the fan-favorite character on her adventures as she searches for Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger and attempts to stop the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Given the characters involved and their connections to other series, many fans are wondering when Ahsoka takes place in the Star Wars universe. The franchise’s chronology can be a little confusing, but with a little sleuthing, we may have figured it out.

What we know so far

At the moment, we are still waiting for confirmation of when, exactly, Ahsoka takes place. The obvious starting point would be after The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3.

However, I believe there is a good argument for Ahsoka being set between The Mandalorian season 2 finale and The Book of Boba Fett. There’s apparently a two-year time gap between the two shows that has yet to be explored or filled out, and Ahsoka could easily show us some missing events from that timeframe, like Ahsoka Tano meeting Luke Skywalker.

We have received confirmation that there will be flashbacks to The Clone Wars and/or Rebels, with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker and/or Darth Vader. There have been unconfirmed reports that Savannah Steyn will be playing young Ahsoka Tano, but Steyn is in her late 20s, which means her scenes would more likely be flashbacks to Rebels than to The Clone Wars.

Doing the math

The ages of the actresses playing Ahsoka (44 years old), Sabine (28 years old), and Hera (38 years old) seem to indicate that the show will take place between 7ABY and 9ABY, or about three to five years after Return of the Jedi, which would put Ahsoka before the start of The Mandalorian season 1, timeline-wise.

Unfortunately, using actors’ ages to predict the ages of characters is not a terribly accurate approach, especially in Star Wars (the three-year gap between the release of The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones was actually 10 years in-universe). Ahsoka herself is slightly older than her actress (47 years old compared to Rosario Dawson’s 42 years old during the Book of Boba Fett).

However, the most likely range is 9 to 11BBY, or about five to seven years after Return of the Jedi. This is because Ahsoka seems to be recreating the epilogue of Star Wars: Rebels, and Dave Filoni indicated in an interview with Vanity Fair that the epilogue takes place after Ahsoka’s first appearance in The Mandalorian.

In any case, we love Ahsoka at any age and can’t wait to see what her show has in store.

(featured image: Disney+)

