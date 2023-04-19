Let’s Talk About the Implications of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Finale

Disney+’s The Mandalorian always has a season finale that will keep us on our toes. Whether it is Din and Grogu being separated from each other or Din almost dying and being saved by IG-11, there’s always something to keep us guessing about where the next season will take us, because this show is very much about what adventures Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are going on together.

Throughout most of season 3, we were trying to figure out where the Mandalorians were going to call home. When they left the cursed dinosaur island to go to Nevarro, it made Din, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and the Armorer (Emily Swallow) all realize that their home was not on another planet but back on Mandalore. Much like season finales before it, though, the final episode of The Mandalorian’s third season does a lot of work to answer questions we’d had.

**Spoilers for the entire third season of The Mandalorian lie ahead.**

(Lucasfilm)

What we saw in the last episode of The Mandalorian was a lot of hope. Hope for the future of the Mandalorians and hope for where the show could go as we continue in this story with Din Djarin.

And the season 3 finale does a great job of giving us a seemingly wrapped up story while still hinting at what the future of the show will be. And it’s honestly a pretty great set up for the future of Din and Grogu! Because really, the idea of Din and Grogu getting to have their own home and their “happy ending” is really what the show was heading towards. Even if the finale does give us a great set up for where the show could continue in a fourth season. With Din and Grogu still at the helm.

A happily ever after?

While Moff Gideon is burned alive by the crashing freighter on which the Mandalorians had traveled to Mandalore, Grogu is keeping Din and Bo-Katan safe using the Force. It leads to the Mandalorians reigniting the Great Forge and chanting “This is the way” as they reclaim Mandalore as their own. But for Din Djarin and, now, Din Grogu (who was named as Din Djarin’s son and apprentice), the two have bigger plans.

Din goes to visit Captain Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) on the Outer Rim, telling him that he’d like to work for the New Republic on a case-by-case basis—meaning that when The Mandalorian returns, we could see Din on a weekly adventure with Grogu working for the New Republic.

And in the meantime, when they’re not working? Din and Grogu have their own home. As much as Din connected with the Mandalorians who found him and brought him into their clan, he’s clearly fine living somewhere on his own with his now officially adopted son. They move back to Nevarro, where they gift a new IG-11 to Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) as the Marshall of Nevarro, and Karga gives Din Djarin and Grogu their own home where they can just live a quiet life.

Does this mean that they won’t be the focus of a fourth season? No. In fact, I think it gives them the chance to go back to a weekly adventure show versus falling into the overall lore of Mandalore and the Mandalorians as a whole. But we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Din Djarin and Sir Din Grogu.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

