Ahsoka Release Window, Cast, Characters, and More

Are you a fan of The Mandalorian? Then you’ll love Ahsoka Tano’s new Disney+ live-action Star Wars show, Ahsoka.

During season two of The Mandalorian, we saw a live-action version of Tano herself for the first time. However, Tano is originally an animated character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan whose journey was just beginning. According to Dave Feloni, creator of the show, Ahsoka is a “continuous story.”

“It [Ahsoka] is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures,” Feloni said to Variety. “That’s what I want the character to be doing, and I think that’s what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I’ve only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older—they’re very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be.”

What is the plot of Ahsoka?

If you saw Tano in Mando, you know that she revealed that she is looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is missing. At the end of Star Wars: Rebels, you see Tano taking off with Sabina Wren, which is most likely where the new show will pick up: joining in the search for their lost Jedi friend, Ezra Bridger. Ezra disappeared with Thrawn in order to take him out.

Who’s in the cast of Ahsoka?

Rosario Dawson is reprising her role as Tano alongside Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. However, it’s unclear what version of Skywalker Christensen will be playing, what age he will be, and so on. Natasha Liu Bordizzio has also been cast as Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevenson have also been cast in unknown roles.

Dawson was a pretty clear choice to play Ahsoka, as fans loved her in the role in The Mandalorian. However, some fans do wish that Ashley Ekstein would get to play Ahsoka, as she voiced her in The Clone Wars. Never fear! Ekstein does have a guest spot on the show.

Similarly, fans also speculate about Christensen coming back to play Anakin. While we don’t know for sure what his character will look like or what age he will be, we can assume that if Anakin and Ahsoka are together we will be getting some form of callback to The Clone Wars. Likely through a flashback, we will get to see younger Anakin interacting with his padawan. Honestly, we can’t wait.

What is the release window for Ahsoka?

Filming of Ahsoka started in May 2022. At this point in time, we do not have an exact date for the release of the show. However, it is set to premiere sometime in 2023 exclusively on Disney+. Currently, the show is set to be a miniseries, so it’s likely that it will only have one season. Stay tuned!

(featured image: Disney)

