How Old Is Ahsoka in ‘The Mandalorian’? An Investigation

Ahsoka Tano is a character many young Star Wars fans have grown up with. We’ve seen Ahsoka at many different stages of her life: her time as a snippy teenage Padawan, becoming an experienced commander in The Clone Wars, and finally emerging as one of the strongest Force users in the entire galaxy.

Given that her story has unfolded across multiple series and time periods in Star Wars canon, fans are often curious about her age. How old is Ahsoka in her live-action appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett?

Ahsoka’s birth

Ahsoka Tano was born in 36 BBY (i.e., 36 years before A New Hope). She is brought to the Jedi temple by Plo Koon at the age of 3.

When The Clone Wars development team was first making Ahsoka, she was originally meant to be one of the younglings in Yoda’s classroom during Attack of the Clones. Somewhere along the way, they decided they wanted her face design to be a bit more human, and thus, the apprentice was born.

The Clone Wars

Ahsoka Tano is first introduced in The Clone Wars movie at the age of 14, voiced by Ashley Eckstein. George Lucas reportedly initially intended for Ahsoka to be 12 years old, hence why Anakin states that he doesn’t think she’s old enough to be a padawan. However, her age was ultimately changed, possibly due to the dangerous situations padawans get put into as essentially child soldiers.

As such, in both the movie and in seasons 1, 2, and the first half of season 3, Ahsoka is 14 years old, pushing 15 by the end.

Midway through season 3, we get a time skip, during which Ahsoka gets her second lightsaber, changes her outfit, and trains with Anakin and the Clones as seen in Tales of the Jedi, likely making her 15 during those events.

For the rest of her time as a padawan (seasons 3-5), Ahsoka is approximately 16 years old and is a very capable Jedi and leader. After being framed for treason, the Jedi seem to offer her knighthood as a consolation prize, which would make Ahsoka one of the youngest Jedi Knights on record, and Anakin one of the youngest Jedi Masters. But she’s unable to forgive them for the betrayal and leaves the Order.

In season 7, Ahsoka is 17 or 18—an adult by galactic standards. Eventually, she ends up reuniting with Anakin and Rex, and leading the Siege of Mandalore, culminating in the defeat of Darth Maul and escaping Order 66.

Rise of the Empire era

Tales of the Jedi shows a few scenes that appear to be from the Ahsoka novel, such as her hiding amongst farmers and fighting an Inquisitor while unarmed. It also shows her at Padme Amidala’s funeral days after escaping Order 66.

The Ahsoka novel is a little out of date in its depiction of the Siege of Mandalore, but it is still a worthwhile read. The novel covers Ahsoka’s life in the early days of the Empire, doing her best to lay low and go unnoticed. But she ultimately can’t turn her back on those who need her and joins the burgeoning rebellion at the age of 19.

Star Wars: Rebels

Ahsoka Tano is about 31 years old when we see her as Fulcrum in Rebels. By this point, she’s a major player in the rebellion and a great resource for Kanan and Ezra. She’s 31 for the rest of her appearances in the show, thanks to time travel shenanigans. However, her and Sabine’s epilogue seems to take place at an unspecified date after Return of the Jedi and may be depicted in the Ahsoka show.

How old is Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian?

The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett take place five years after Return of the Jedi (or nine years after A New Hope). As such, Ahsoka Tano would be 45 years old during her live-action appearances, where she is played by Rosario Dawson. We don’t know when the Ahsoka show will be taking place, but it’s likely to be set not long after the events of the previous shows, and appears to be revolving around her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn (and, most likely, lost Jedi padawan Ezra Bridger).

What’s your favorite era of Ahsoka Tano?

(featured image: Disney+)

