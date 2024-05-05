Ryan gosling leaning on a wall in sunglasses
Category:
Movies

The Cast of ‘The Fall Guy’ Shares Their Go-To Cry Songs

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 5, 2024 03:43 pm

David Leitch’s The Fall Guy is an action-packed rom-com about stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) who is desperate to win back his director/former flame Jody (Emily Blunt). For all its explosive fight sequences, the movie also has a lot of heartbreakingly relatable moments, soundtracked by (who else?) Taylor Swift.

Recommended Videos

One of the best parts of The Fall Guy comes via a montage of romantic moments between Jody and Colt set to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.” If you haven’t cried to a Swift song, have you even lived? Naturally, I had to ask actors Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu what song they would pick to get the waterworks going.

Hannah Waddingham loves Celine

Hannah Waddingham as Gail standing with her phone in the Fall Guy
(Universal Pictures)

Hannah Waddingham may be everyone’s favorite football club owner from Ted Lasso but her role as Gail in The Fall Guy isn’t exactly a character you want to spend time with. The producer of all of Tom Ryder’s (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) movies, she will turn her back on anyone to protect her leading man. But Waddingham, as always, picked a very relatable choice.

“My brain immediately goes ‘All By Myself’, Celine Dion,” Waddingham said and it is a classic song to cry to. Remember when Bridget Jones did it in Bridget Jones’ Diary? Now I need to hear Hannah Waddingham singing Celine’s Big Number.

It’s Amy Winehouse for Winston Duke

Winston Duke lifting someone over his head
(Universal Pictures)

Duke plays Dan Tucker, the stunt coordinator on Metal Storm (the movie they’re shooting in The Fall Guy). Colt’s biggest ally and supporter, Dan doesn’t seem like he’d belt out a song at karaoke, and yet we almost see him take the mic before Colt derails those plans.

When I spoke with Duke, he said he wishes he “didn’t have to choose it,” but his choice of cry song was “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse. The song might not be the most depressing, but I get it. If I start thinking about Winehouse I also might cry.

Stephanie Hsu’s pick is an older Karen Dalton song

Ryan Gosling and Stephanie Hsu walking next to each other in the Fall Guy
(Universal Pictures)

What is a famous actor without his devoted personal assistant? Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once) plays Alma, Ryder’s assistant who works with Colt to try and track down the AWOL movie star. While Alma and Colt are in the big chase sequence together, we see Hsu flex her comedy muscles again through Alma’s reactions.

Her song of choice though is an older country blues song. “There’s a Karen Dalton song that I really love, but I cannot remember the title of it, but it’s basically like, ‘If I should leave you, remember this fondly.’ Those are not the lyrics, but it is so good.” At the time, Hsu couldn’t remember the song title but I believe she was referring to the song “Little Bit of Rain” by Dalton which starts with the lyric “If I should leave you.”

You can see our full interview here:

The Fall Guy is in theaters now.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Unfrosted’ Is as Sugary and Fleeting as Its Breakfast Inspiration
The cast of 'Unfrosted,' including Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Unfrosted’ Is as Sugary and Fleeting as Its Breakfast Inspiration
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 5, 2024
Read Article Why the Future of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Series Remains Uncertain
Djimon Hounsou as General Titus in Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
Category: Movies
Movies
Why the Future of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Series Remains Uncertain
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 4, 2024
Read Article Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer to Star in ‘The Death Of Robin Hood’
(L-R) Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer close-ups.
Category: Movies
Movies
Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer to Star in ‘The Death Of Robin Hood’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The Glassworker’ Release Date Confirmed
A man and a woman stand in a glass shop in this still from 'The Glassworker'.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Glassworker’ Release Date Confirmed
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 4, 2024
Read Article Anya Taylor-Joy Is Battling Zendaya For Best Premiere Outfit Ever
Anya Taylor Joy wearing a spiked gold headdress.
Category: Movies
Movies
Anya Taylor-Joy Is Battling Zendaya For Best Premiere Outfit Ever
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Unfrosted’ Is as Sugary and Fleeting as Its Breakfast Inspiration
The cast of 'Unfrosted,' including Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Unfrosted’ Is as Sugary and Fleeting as Its Breakfast Inspiration
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 5, 2024
Read Article Why the Future of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Series Remains Uncertain
Djimon Hounsou as General Titus in Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
Category: Movies
Movies
Why the Future of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Series Remains Uncertain
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 4, 2024
Read Article Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer to Star in ‘The Death Of Robin Hood’
(L-R) Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer close-ups.
Category: Movies
Movies
Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer to Star in ‘The Death Of Robin Hood’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The Glassworker’ Release Date Confirmed
A man and a woman stand in a glass shop in this still from 'The Glassworker'.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Glassworker’ Release Date Confirmed
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 4, 2024
Read Article Anya Taylor-Joy Is Battling Zendaya For Best Premiere Outfit Ever
Anya Taylor Joy wearing a spiked gold headdress.
Category: Movies
Movies
Anya Taylor-Joy Is Battling Zendaya For Best Premiere Outfit Ever
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 3, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.