The Cast of ‘The Fall Guy’ Shares Their Go-To Cry Songs

David Leitch’s The Fall Guy is an action-packed rom-com about stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) who is desperate to win back his director/former flame Jody (Emily Blunt). For all its explosive fight sequences, the movie also has a lot of heartbreakingly relatable moments, soundtracked by (who else?) Taylor Swift.

One of the best parts of The Fall Guy comes via a montage of romantic moments between Jody and Colt set to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.” If you haven’t cried to a Swift song, have you even lived? Naturally, I had to ask actors Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu what song they would pick to get the waterworks going.

Hannah Waddingham loves Celine

Hannah Waddingham may be everyone’s favorite football club owner from Ted Lasso but her role as Gail in The Fall Guy isn’t exactly a character you want to spend time with. The producer of all of Tom Ryder’s (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) movies, she will turn her back on anyone to protect her leading man. But Waddingham, as always, picked a very relatable choice.

“My brain immediately goes ‘All By Myself’, Celine Dion,” Waddingham said and it is a classic song to cry to. Remember when Bridget Jones did it in Bridget Jones’ Diary? Now I need to hear Hannah Waddingham singing Celine’s Big Number.

It’s Amy Winehouse for Winston Duke

Duke plays Dan Tucker, the stunt coordinator on Metal Storm (the movie they’re shooting in The Fall Guy). Colt’s biggest ally and supporter, Dan doesn’t seem like he’d belt out a song at karaoke, and yet we almost see him take the mic before Colt derails those plans.

When I spoke with Duke, he said he wishes he “didn’t have to choose it,” but his choice of cry song was “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse. The song might not be the most depressing, but I get it. If I start thinking about Winehouse I also might cry.

Stephanie Hsu’s pick is an older Karen Dalton song

What is a famous actor without his devoted personal assistant? Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once) plays Alma, Ryder’s assistant who works with Colt to try and track down the AWOL movie star. While Alma and Colt are in the big chase sequence together, we see Hsu flex her comedy muscles again through Alma’s reactions.

Her song of choice though is an older country blues song. “There’s a Karen Dalton song that I really love, but I cannot remember the title of it, but it’s basically like, ‘If I should leave you, remember this fondly.’ Those are not the lyrics, but it is so good.” At the time, Hsu couldn’t remember the song title but I believe she was referring to the song “Little Bit of Rain” by Dalton which starts with the lyric “If I should leave you.”

You can see our full interview here:

The Fall Guy is in theaters now.

