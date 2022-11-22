‘Ahsoka’ Series All Characters and Cast Confirmed and Rumored

Star Wars fans are highly anticipating the fast approaching Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. This series will release on Disney+ on May 27, 2022, and will be followed by the release of another Star Wars series, Andor, likely in late 2022. These two series will be jumping around in the Star Wars timeline, with Obi-Wan Kenobi taking place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and Andor occurring five years before the events of Rogue One.

However, for those who were intrigued by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the series to really look out for is Ahsoka. Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta woman, was the Padawan student of Anakin Skywalker. Ahsoka has a strong story arc in Star Wars animated projects, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Additionally, she made her live action debut in season 2 of The Mandalorian, where she was portrayed by Rosario Dawson. Dawson went on to reprise her role as Tano in The Book of Boba Fett as well.

Ahsoka will exist alongside The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and will likely hit Disney+ sometime between 2022 and 2023. The three series are interconnected and will culminate in a climatic crossover event. As of yet, few details are known about the plot of Ahsoka. However, rumors have suggested that the series will focus on Ahsoka’s search for Ezra Bridger – a young Jedi who disappeared with the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn. Here’s all the cast and characters for Ahsoka, both confirmed and rumored.

Ahsoka Confirmed Cast and Characters

1. Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

(Disney)

Dawson, who made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, will be headlining this solo series as the titular Ahsoka. Ahsoka’s live action debut had been highly anticipated for years, and Dawson’s portrayal lived up to expectations. She is still the highly skilled and fierce fighter who was once the Padawan to Skywalker. However, she is now a bit more war-hardened, wise, and a mature leader who heartwarmingly connected with Grogu. Dawson did an excellent job of bringing Ahsoka to life in a way that paid homage to the animated character, while also adding new elements of maturity and wisdom to reflect this new stage in Ahsoka’s life.

2. Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

(20th Century Fox)

Christensen portrayed Anakin from 2002 – 2005, starring in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. While his performance received mixed reviews, Disney announced that, after 20 years, Christensen would be reprising his role as Anakin for Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, his Star Wars return will go beyond Obi-Wan Kenobi, as he was confirmed to be reprising his role as Anakin in Ahsoka, as well. Since Ahsoka takes places after Darth Vader’s passing, Christensen will likely be reprising his role through flashbacks. However, some also suspect he may appear as a Force Ghost in the series.

3. Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

(Screengrab)

Since the Ahsoka series was first announced, rumors prevailed that Ahsoka’s friend Ezra Bridger would be joining her and making his live-action Star Wars debut. On September 9, Cinelinx released the news that the rumors were true and Bridger would be appearing in Ahsoka and portrayed by Eman Esfandi. Esfandi is an actor best known for appearing in The Inspection and King Richard. He will be taking over from Taylor Gray, who served as the voice of Bridger in Star Wars Rebels. While Mena Massoud had previously been the fan-favorite to portray Bridger, fans can’t deny that Esfandi looks the part of a Bridger to a T and has some impressive acting credits to his name.

4. Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

(Disney)

Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior who appeared in Star Wars Rebels as a member of the Ghost Crew. Wren teamed up with several other rebels, including Bridger, to retaliate against the evil Galactic Empire. Now, Wren will be making her first live-action appearance in Ahsoka and will be portrayed by Australian actress and model Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

5. Dave Filoni as Chopper and TBD as Hera Syndulla

(Disney XD)

In May 2022, during The Mandolorian panel at the Star Wars Celebration, exclusive footage of Ahsoka was shown to audiences. The footage confirms that two more Star Wars Rebels characters are returning for the series – Chopper and Hera Syndulla. In Star Wars Rebels, Hera was a skilled pilot and the love interest of Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.). Meanwhile, Chopper was her droid who she saved and reconstructed after discovering him during The Clone Wars. Chopper will maintain his previous voice actor, Dave Filoni, for Ahsoka. However, Hera’s actress is still unknown considering she was only spotted from behind in the Ahsoka footage.

6. Mary Elizabeth Winstead in undisclosed role

Winstead is an American actress who has starred in such projects as Birds of Prey, Kate, and Fargo. She is confirmed to have joined the cast of Ahsoka, however, her role has not been disclosed. If Ahsoka is bringing the Ghost Crew back, Winstead could potentially play the role of Hera Syndulla. Syndulla was a Twi’lek pilot for the Ghost Crew and an avid advocate for Ahsoka. She could also play a more villainous character like Barriss Offee, a disillusioned Padawan who framed Ahsoka for a crime. Additionally, some fans hope she will portray Mara Jade, who appeared in the Legends series as Luke Skywalker’s wife.

7. Ray Stevenson as undisclosed villain

Stevenson, an Irish actor known for starring in Dexter and Vikings, has also joined the cast of Ahsoka. His role is unknown, though sources have pointed to him being a villainous admiral. While this immediately makes us think of Grand Admiral Thrawn, sources have alleged Stevenson will play a different villain.

8. Ivanna Sakhno in undiclosed role

Sakhno is a Ukranian actress best known for starring in The Spy Who Dumped Me and Pacific Rim: Uprising. Sakhno was confirmed to be starring in Ahsoka and sources pointed to her being an original character. The Illuminerdi also alleged that Sakhno’s character details had been leaked and that she will be portraying a mercenary named Astrid. However, it is has not been confirmed if the leak was legitimate or not.

Ahsoka rumored cast and characters

1. Lars Mikkelsen as Admiral Thrawn

(The BBC)

Admiral Thrawn is expected to appear in Ahsoka, and rumors have run rampant about who might portray him. However, the most likely prospect seems to be none other than Thrawn’s original voice actor in Star Wars Rebels, Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen portrayed Thrawn from 2016-2018 and now fans are calling for him to reprise his role for the character’s live action debut. While it would make sense for someone close to the character to take on such a big role, Mikkelsen’s casting in Ahsoka has not been confirmed. Mikkelsen would be joining his brother Mads in the Star Wars live-action universe. The Hannibal star played Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

2. Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian & Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

(Disney)

Ahsoka made her live action debut in The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, her and the Mandalorian both appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. Hence, it wouldn’t be surprising if Pascal and Morrison both showed up in Ahsoka. These three series are closely interconnected and exist within the same timeline, making another potential crossover likely for Ahsoka. Once The Mandalorian season 3 drops, we may have a better idea on whether a crossover event will occur in Ahsoka or not.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

