My Emotions Were Not Ready for The Mandalorian’s Season 2 Finale

I didn’t wake up this morning expecting to be crying over a little green alien and his masked Dadalorian, and yet here we are.

The season 2 finale for Disney+’s The Mandalorian honestly answered some of my questions and then said, “Oh wait, now here are some more questions and see you next year,” and I’m not happy about it. (That’s a lie; I loved the finale. I’m just sitting in a stupor trying to figure out what is going to happen next.)

What I do want to explore is the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu, something the series has been building for the last two seasons. So let’s get into it with some HEAVY spoilers.

To make sure you have time to leave if you don’t want spoiled, here is a fun gif of my and Din’s son.

**Spoilers for the most recent episode of The Mandalorian lie within. Big spoilers. Enter at your own risk.**

Throughout the entire second season of the show, Din Djarin has been struggling with his need to give Grogu over to the Jedi to help train him while also having a deep connection with his boy. In the season 2 finale, we watched both of those conflicting concepts converge into one beautiful scene, but the future for Din and Grogu looks grim—not grim in the sense that they’re never going to be together again but grim for me, a fan of Din Djarin and his son, Grogu.

Din’s mission for the last two episodes was to find his kid. He assembled a team, found out where Moff Gideon’s ship was, and was ready to search for his son. The problem is that Grogu put out an all call for the Jedi so someone willing could come and train him. (We’ll get into who responded to that call in another piece. I don’t have the time when I’m crying about Din and Grogu.)

So when hope is lost and Din Djarin, who finally found his son, thinks that the odds are not in their favor (even though he pretends like they’re going to defeat Moff Gideon’s dark troopers), they’re saved by a Jedi.

What I didn’t expect was the eventual goodbye between Din Djarin and Grogu. I should have known. This entire season was building up to Din having to give the kid over to a Jedi so he could finally be trained, but still, it hurts watching as Din Djarin holds his son close to his face, knowing that he has to say goodbye.

I don’t know what the future holds for Din Djarin, but what I do know is that he’s grown so much from the Mandalorian we saw in season 1 and even throughout this season. He opened himself, cared about something other than the bounty, and found it in himself to take a look at his beliefs and what is important to him.

Also, I would like to softly caress the face of the Dadalorian, as well.

The goodbye between Din Djarin and Grogu was something I had a feeling was coming but didn’t want to see. I wanted the Jedi to realize that Grogu had formed too deep of a connection and that he couldn’t be trained, but then, I honestly wasn’t surprised by who DID show up.

But despite all that, Din made a promise to Grogu. He showed him his face, told him they’d be reunited one day, and it showed not only his dedication to Grogu but his willingness to open up to him. Last episode, Mayfield asked Din if he couldn’t take off his helmet or if he couldn’t show his face, and it made me think about the fact that his creed of Mandalorians said that no one else could take it off.

So, I truly think that Din Djarin realized that he was okay with taking off his helmet for those he loves, and that love extends to Grogu.

Will I ever be okay? Will I get to watch season 3 of The Mandalorian and not wish Din still had his son with him? Probably not, but I don’t think that’s the end for this storyline. I think we’ll see the father and son reunited again, but it still hurts my soul to know that Din Djarin was finally willing to open up to Grogu just to say goodbye for now.

