‘When and how:’ Kevin Feige seemingly confirms Scarlet Witch’s MCU return

It’s been a rough couple years for Scarlet Witch fans. After the stellar WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness walked back Wanda’s character development and then killed her off. And then everyone got their hopes up for her to spring back to life in Agatha All Along, only to be crushed in the end. According to the WandaVision spinoff show, which was actually great for many reasons not involving Wanda, the Scarlet Witch is truly dead.

Or is she?!

D23 was held in Brazil this year and while there, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige got talking to Brazilian website Omelete. He had some very interesting things to say. Omelete’s reporting is in Portuguese, but IGN reports the translation of what he said as:

“We had [Agatha All Along] on Disney+ just now, and that series was great for us. Since then, there have been a lot of questions about Wanda on fans’ minds… So all I can say is that we’re excited to find out when and how the Scarlet Witch might return.”

Not if! When and how! Wanda is bound to make her triumphant return before we know it. She could even potentially show up in Vision Quest, the next WandaVision-adjacent project Marvel is doing. If not that, how about a Scarlet Witch solo movie? The fans really want one, and there were some interesting rumors a while back. According to those, WandaVision and Agatha All Along writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell were working on a script and the movie was set to come out in 2026. Could this be the “how” Feige was referring to?

Back in September, Variety outright asked Schaeffer about the potential Scarlet Witch movie and she answered, “I’m just here hoping for a Scarlet Witch movie. We all want Wanda, so fingers crossed that’s a thing that happens.” But what about actress Elizabeth Olsen, does she still want to play the character? Turns out the answer is yes, she loves Wanda too! She told Jimmy Kimmel recently that she wanted the writers to figure out a way for Wanda to “cleverly be undead,” because she “had so much fun doing these movies.”

So Feige is on board, Schaeffer is on board, Olsen is on board … we’ve got to see Wanda rise from the grave soon, right? She has (Agatha All Along spoilers incoming) her suddenly still living children, one of whom is Joe Locke’s Wiccan, to return to. And wouldn’t it be incredible to see her have a rematch with the also now cleverly-undead Agatha? Come on, everyone. Bring back Wanda!

