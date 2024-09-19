‘We all want Wanda’: Agatha writer Jac Schaeffer finally addresses Scarlet Witch rumors

Now that Agatha All Along has made its debut, people are wondering about the character who kicked off the witchy side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first place. That would be Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. There’s some intriguing rumors about her getting a solo movie.

If she did, Scarlet Witch fans would certainly appreciate it, because many feel that Wanda didn’t get her due in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda was the villain in that movie, but that required virtually wiping out all her character development from WandaVision, the show that gave her a starring role. Villain Wanda was almost unrecognizable as the same person from WandaVision, and although there were reasons given for her actions, they didn’t quite fly.

Actor Elizabeth Olsen has always been diplomatic about how Multiverse of Madness treated her character, but there are a few indications she wasn’t entirely happy. In a recent interview with FM104, she said that she loved going back to Wanda “when there’s a way to use her well” and that “people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there.” But she’s also always said she’d be happy to rejoin the MCU if she was needed, even though Wanda is seemingly dead right now.

The rumor mill about a Scarlet Witch film went into overdrive earlier this month when Production Weekly posted something intriguing. According to them—and they’re generally reliable—a Scarlet Witch movie is set to come out in 2026 and WandaVision writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell will write the script. Could it be true? Well, Schaeffer has been asked about it and the answers are unfortunately quite a mixed bag. Let’s just say there’s nothing concrete yet.

What did Jac Schaeffer say about a Scarlet Witch movie?

Variety caught up with Schaeffer on the purple carpet for Agatha All Along and asked, “When do you start shooting the Scarlet Witch movie?” Schaeffer laughed and said, “I’m just here hoping for a Scarlet Witch movie. We all want Wanda, so fingers crossed that’s a thing that happens.” Asked if she thought it would happen, Schaeffer answered, “I don’t know! I’m in witchy Agatha land right now and I can’t quite see through the trees, but we’re hoping.”

Now, Radio Times has likewise pressed Schaeffer about Scarlet Witch. They also asked the intriguing question of what she thought of Multiverse of Madness, and just like Olsen, she gave a good answer. “One of the agreements of being part of the MCU is you’re kind of borrowing characters and storylines for a time,” she said. “You get your experience with them, and then things continue, which is one of the wonderful, special things about the MCU. A lot of my friends and colleagues were on that film.”

And the potential of the much-hoped-for movie? Schaeffer said, “I feel grateful for my time with [Wanda] and just hopeful for more of her in any way that that might happen. And really just more of Lizzie [Olsen] in anything, she’s so spectacular.” No arguments there.

Of course, everyone involved with Agatha might just be spectacularly good at lying, and Wanda may appear in it as a surprise cameo! You never know with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But keep your eye on that rumored 2026 release date, because if everyone badly wants a particular movie, Marvel usually has a way of making it happen …

