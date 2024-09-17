‘I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead’: Elizabeth Olsen on Wanda’s Marvel return

There’s just one question on everyone’s lips now that Agatha All Along is about to debut: Will Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff be in it?! The Scarlet Witch has a huge fanbase, and it’s largely comprised of people who think Wanda wasn’t treated very well in her last cinematic outing.

Recommended Videos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast Wanda as the villain, despite her striving for goodness during WandaVision. Apparently, an earlier version of the script gave her a more considered downfall, but in the finished movie, Wanda only changes her ways at the very last minute and ends up crushed beneath a mountain.

However, as every comic book fan knows, dead doesn’t always mean dead. There’s all sorts of ways to bring Wanda back, and Elizabeth Olsen thinks so, too. She recently went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and hashed out an idea. When Kimmel asked her if Scarlet Witch truly had met her end, Olsen answered, “I think I’m dead … I would beg to leave a window open [for the character to return]. I had so much fun doing these movies.”

When Kimmel pressed “You don’t wanna be dead?” Olsen mused, “I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead.”

We’ve actually seen an undead Wanda before, in the Marvel Zombies episode of What If. Now that would be a fun avenue for the character, but it’s probably not what Olsen is talking about. Olsen went on, “We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense.”

Could those smartest writers be waiting in the wings already? Rumors are spreading about a Scarlet Witch solo movie. According to the website Production Weekly, there is indeed a 2026 slot for a film called Scarlet Witch and WandaVision writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell are set to return for it. Alas, though, none of this has been verified by Disney or Marvel CEO Kevin Feige. We’ll just have to wait and see. But someone really needs to give Olsen what she wants!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy