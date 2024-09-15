A Scarlet Witch movie could be on the way

Marvelous magic user Scarlet Witch has had an interesting time of it in the MCU. Wanda Maximoff got her chance to really shine in the Disney+ TV show WandaVision, six years after her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but then things took a turn.

Wanda’s character development from WandaVision was more or less ignored in the next Wanda-centric movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and fans weren’t impressed. To make matters worse, the villainous Wanda then seemingly died at the end of that movie, and she hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since.

But now … things might finally be going Wanda’s way. No, she’s not likely to make an appearance in the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along (as far as we know), but there’s a rumor spreading that she might finally be getting her own solo movie. A post from Production Weekly, which provides updates on film and TV productions and is generally considered reliable, states that a movie called Scarlet Witch currently has a release date of 2026 and that Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell will be on scriptwriting duties. These are the people who brought us WandaVision and Agatha All Along, so everything looks good there.

There’s also a short synopsis attached, which reads, “Notably powerful, Wanda Maximoff has fought both against and with the Avengers, attempting to hone her abilities and do what she believes is right to help the world.” That’s vague, to say the least, but it does hint that a more heroic Wanda may be forthcoming!

What have people been saying about a potential Wanda movie?

Obviously, the Scarlet Witch movie isn’t confirmed—there isn’t even a director attached to the project—but it sounds promising, right? Even MCU head Kevin Feige has said in the past that Wanda’s story most likely isn’t over. When speaking to Variety in 2022, he was asked about Wanda’s supposed death at the bottom of Mount Wundagore and mused, “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.” Fair point—it takes a lot to kill a Marvel character, especially one as powerful as Wanda. He went on to say:

“There really is so much more to explore. We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

Of course, with the multiverse now very much open in the MCU, Feige could throw a curveball and have a different variant of Wanda return, rather than the possibly-but-maybe-not-dead original one. We met a variant in Multiverse of Madness, after all, and she was still Elizabeth Olsen. Who knows?

But either way, that’s still more Wanda, right? And Elizabeth Olsen has even come out and said she’d have no problem returning if the script was good. She told FM104 recently, “If there’s a good way to use [Wanda] I’m always happy to come back.” At the same time, she threw a little shade at Multiverse of Madness by saying, “I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there.” The woman wants a redemption arc and Marvel needs to give it to her!

