How to order the custom Domino’s pizza that’s going seriously viral on TikTok

A new TikTok trend has people flocking to their local Domino’s pizza shop for the hottest new pie order: a double-parmesan Philly cheesesteak pan pizza—with bacon.

It’s unclear whose bright idea this custom-topping pizza was originally, but videos of brave gourmands devouring these intricately loaded pies are currently all over TikTok. The trend has gone viral, and everybody wants to know the correct way to order the pizza to get the perfect blend of crunchy, gooey, sweet, and savory. We’ve got the scoop, or slice, as the case may be.

What toppings are on the viral TikTok pizza?

To order, pull up the Domino’s website or mobile app, select the Pan Pizza option, and add the custom ingredients. Select extra garlic parmesan sauce instead of traditional red pizza sauce. Then add extra mozzarella cheese, Philly cheesesteak topping (thinly sliced steak), and bacon. Voila! You’ve made your own custom ‘za, so now you can film yourself digging in and watch that internet magic happen before your eyes.

Price-wise, the viral TikTok pizza will run you about $12 to $18, depending on size. But wait, there’s more!

When Domino’s learned that their pizza was trending on TikTok, they offered up a discount code. Enter code VIRALPZA at checkout for 40 percent off any one pizza. Around the web, some people are also claiming that you can use their everyday $7.99 carryout deal too, as long as you select more than one topping. If you choose that option, you can also order more than one pizza at a time. And who doesn’t want more pizza?

See, TikTok can’t be all bad. There’s pizza!

