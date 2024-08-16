The internet is sharing the best TikToks and good, I need the laugh

Sometimes we need a good laugh. Luckily, we often can find it on social media. Whether that’s scrolling through memes or watching videos on TikTok, the lighter side of social media is there for us. Now, people are taking to X to share some of their favorite videos.

A prompt asked a simple question: What’s the funniest TikTok video you’ve ever seen? Many of us instantly had a video in mind. The number of quotes or responses I’ve seen that say something along the lines of “Where is the video with meatier/meteor?” should go down in the Guinness Book of World Records.

But the collection of TikToks that people found was truly and honestly iconic. Some were new to me, others were old classics, and it just resulted in a pretty great trip down TikTok lane. Some of the choices were really creative, like this Spider-Man inspired video that featured many of our favorite takes on Spidey.

Speaking of Spider-Man, there are videos like this which would be me at my own birthday party if I had any kind of say.

Others were videos that completely take me out. Like this cooking video that is so chaotic and unhinged that I laugh every single time I think about it.

I don't know what it says about me that when I watched this one for the first time I laughed so hard that I started crying and couldn't stop, but it's my truth and I'm standing in it. https://t.co/0lOoPHDG41 pic.twitter.com/TDz9FAGlIe — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) August 14, 2024

What I love so much about this is how different they all are. Every video is so drastically different from the next and we all just really want to laugh.

Some of the better videos are ones where people apply a sketch comedy approach to them. Like this one where a guy finally gets a job but it is working at Riker’s as the man who operates the electric chair.

My favorite thing about TikTok is that there are so many videos to choose from. Tom Cardy has one of my favorite accounts and he often makes up little songs. This one about Dungeons & Dragons is pretty iconic.

When in doubt though, there will always be a video making fun of The Bear to turn to.

THIS ONE MAKES ME LAUGH SO HARD LMAO https://t.co/wUFsUJd5rJ pic.twitter.com/VMxPzEGgPJ — diana? (@Pockicchi) August 15, 2024

My personal favorite video is this one of a guy ready to go back to the pub to sing “Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Savage Garden.

this is my favorite video of all time https://t.co/gx1x676zdB pic.twitter.com/Kj0LMZpvgH — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 16, 2024

