‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s latest chapter reminds readers of Sasuke’s tragic fate

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 is out and contains a few flashback scenes that reference Sasuke Uchiha’s tragic fate.

Recommended Videos

The Boruto manga series is a spinoff and sequel to Naruto, which centers on Naruto Uzumaki’s son, Boruto. Although the series primarily focuses on the next generation of shinobi, Sasuke also has a prominent role in the series. As one of the last surviving members of the Uchiha clan with the inherited Sharingan ability, Sasuke is easily one of the most powerful ninjas in the Naruto franchise. During childhood, he struggled with his desire for vengeance against his brother and became alienated from his comrades Naruto and Sakura. Eventually, though, Sasuke finally made peace with his friends and his past, ultimately marrying Sakura and having a daughter, Sarada.

In the Boruto manga, Sasuke plays a major role in training Boruto, and the pair shares a close bond. Throughout the series, they often team up to face various threats to the village, including Kinshiki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki. Recently, though, Sasuke was sidelined in the manga. With Chapter 13 delving into the period immediately after his role was reduced, readers may want a refresher on his fate.

Where is Sasuke in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

At the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke and Boruto flee the village together after Boruto is framed for his father’s death. The pair both resolved to lay low, train, and come back stronger than before, especially since Sasuke had been significantly weakened and lost his Rinnegan. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex picks up three years after Boruto and Sasuke left. However, Sasuke is nowhere in sight during the first three issues as Boruto fights Code alone to protect the village.

Readers instantly suspected something had happened to Sasuke, given that he would never abandon Boruto and let him protect the village solo. Finally, issue 4, “The Awakening,” revealed his tragic fate. Sometime during the time skip, Sasuke was confronted by Code and his army of humanoid Claw Grimes conjured from the Ten-Tails. The Claw Grimes are drawn to chakra, which they consume to evolve. When a Claw Grime bites someone, they start to lose their chakra and sprout branches, eventually becoming encased in a tree.

In “The Awakening,” it is confirmed that Sasuke met this fate during the time skip, as Boruto is transported to his location. He sees that Sasuke has been nearly completely encased in a tree and is comatose. Although he doesn’t know how to extricate him from the tree, Boruto vows to rescue him. In the most recent chapter, readers get flashbacks showing what happened during the time skip immediately after Sasuke was incapacitated. As the manga continues to explore the time that was skipped over, it’s important for readers to remember Sasuke’s fate.

Although it’s disappointing that Sasuke was incapacitated to put greater focus on Boruto and the next generation, his entrapment in the tree is a plot point that will likely continue to be explored and may still be resolved.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy