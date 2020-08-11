Take an Exclusive First Look Behind the Scenes of Bestselling Author V.E. Schwab’s New Novel, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

Have you ever wondered how a book comes to life? A story isn’t finished when the author writes “The End” on their manuscript. There’s a whole host of people working hard behind the scenes to help make an incredible story become an incredible book that readers can hold in their hands (or hug close to their heart or keep under their pillow at night or share with their friends!)

Take an exclusive first peek behind the scenes of New York Times bestselling author V.E. Schwab’s forthcoming novel The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, as the author talks about her unusual professional relationship with Miriam Weinberg, a senior editor at Tor Books, and one of the first people on the planet who gets to hear about Schwab’s latest ideas, from Vicious and Vengeful to the bestselling Shades of Magic series to the idea for The Invisible Life of Addie

LaRue that’s been brewing for the last eight years.

If you’ve ever wanted to know more about the dynamic between an editor and an author—who also happen to be friends—get ready for a rare peek behind the creative curtain.

All about The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue:

In the vein of The Time Traveler’s Wife and Life After Life, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is New York Times bestselling author V. E. Schwab’s genre-defying tour de force. France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever—and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world.But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.

VICTORIA “V. E.” SCHWAB is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than twenty books, including the acclaimed Shades of Magic series, Villains series, Monster of Verity duology, Cassidy Blake series and the upcoming The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. Her work has received critical acclaim and been featured in the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Washington Post and more, translated into more than two dozen languages, and has been

optioned for television and film. When she’s not haunting Paris streets or trudging up English hillsides, she lives in Edinburgh, Scotland, and is usually tucked in the corner of a coffee shop, dreaming up monsters.

