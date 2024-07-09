All Judy Bloom Books in Order

Are you there, god? It’s me. I have a question. Can you please grant unto me a list of all the Judy Bloom books in order? The internet is asking me for it, and I must provide for the internet. Wait, I feel it! The information is being beamed into me!

Here they all are, behold the miracle:

The One in the Middle Is the Green Kangaroo, 1969

Iggie’s House, 1970

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, 1970

Then Again, Maybe I Won’t, 1971

Freckle Juice, 1971

It’s Not the End of the World, 1972

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, 1972

Otherwise Known as Sheila the Great, 1972

Deenie, 1973

Blubber, 1974

Forever, 1975

Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself, 1977

Wifey, 1978

Superfudge, 1980

Tiger Eyes, 1981

The Judy Blume Diary, 1981

Smart Women, 1983

The Pain and the Great One, 1984

Letters to Judy: What Kids Wish They Could Tell You, 1986

Just as Long as We’re Together, 1987

Fudge-a-mania, 1990

Here’s to You, Rachel Robinson, 1993

Summer Sisters, 1998

Places I Never Meant to Be [Edited by Judy Blume], 1999

Double Fudge, 2002

Soupy Saturdays with the Pain and the Great One, 2007

Cool Zone with the Pain and the Great One, 2008

Going, Going, Gone! with the Pain and the Great One, 2008

Friend or Fiend? with the Pain and the Great One, 2009

In the Unlikely Event, 2015

Wow, that’s a lot of books. Sorry, Margaret. I guess god just likes me better.

