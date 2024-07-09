All Judy Bloom Books in Order

Are you there, god? It’s me. I have a question. Can you please grant unto me a list of all the Judy Bloom books in order? The internet is asking me for it, and I must provide for the internet. Wait, I feel it! The information is being beamed into me!
Here they all are, behold the miracle:
- The One in the Middle Is the Green Kangaroo, 1969
- Iggie’s House, 1970
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, 1970
- Then Again, Maybe I Won’t, 1971
- Freckle Juice, 1971
- It’s Not the End of the World, 1972
- Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, 1972
- Otherwise Known as Sheila the Great, 1972
- Deenie, 1973
- Blubber, 1974
- Forever, 1975
- Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself, 1977
- Wifey, 1978
- Superfudge, 1980
- Tiger Eyes, 1981
- The Judy Blume Diary, 1981
- Smart Women, 1983
- The Pain and the Great One, 1984
- Letters to Judy: What Kids Wish They Could Tell You, 1986
- Just as Long as We’re Together, 1987
- Fudge-a-mania, 1990
- Here’s to You, Rachel Robinson, 1993
- Summer Sisters, 1998
- Places I Never Meant to Be [Edited by Judy Blume], 1999
- Double Fudge, 2002
- Soupy Saturdays with the Pain and the Great One, 2007
- Cool Zone with the Pain and the Great One, 2008
- Going, Going, Gone! with the Pain and the Great One, 2008
- Friend or Fiend? with the Pain and the Great One, 2009
- In the Unlikely Event, 2015
Wow, that’s a lot of books. Sorry, Margaret. I guess god just likes me better.
