All Judy Bloom Books in Order

Are you there, god? It’s me. I have a question. Can you please grant unto me a list of all the Judy Bloom books in order? The internet is asking me for it, and I must provide for the internet. Wait, I feel it! The information is being beamed into me!

Here they all are, behold the miracle:

  • The One in the Middle Is the Green Kangaroo, 1969
  • Iggie’s House, 1970
  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, 1970
  • Then Again, Maybe I Won’t, 1971
  • Freckle Juice, 1971
  • It’s Not the End of the World, 1972
  • Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, 1972
  • Otherwise Known as Sheila the Great, 1972
  • Deenie, 1973
  • Blubber, 1974
  • Forever, 1975
  • Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself, 1977
  • Wifey, 1978
  • Superfudge, 1980
  • Tiger Eyes, 1981
  • The Judy Blume Diary, 1981
  • Smart Women, 1983
  • The Pain and the Great One, 1984
  • Letters to Judy: What Kids Wish They Could Tell You, 1986
  • Just as Long as We’re Together, 1987
  • Fudge-a-mania, 1990
  • Here’s to You, Rachel Robinson, 1993
  • Summer Sisters, 1998
  • Places I Never Meant to Be [Edited by Judy Blume], 1999
  • Double Fudge, 2002
  • Soupy Saturdays with the Pain and the Great One, 2007
  • Cool Zone with the Pain and the Great One, 2008
  • Going, Going, Gone! with the Pain and the Great One, 2008
  • Friend or Fiend? with the Pain and the Great One, 2009
  • In the Unlikely Event, 2015

Wow, that’s a lot of books. Sorry, Margaret. I guess god just likes me better.

