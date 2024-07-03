TXT Htperfocus Concert, TXT VR Concert 2024
VR Concert HYPERFOCUS Will Bring You Closer to TXT Than Ever Before

Published: Jul 2, 2024

Are you sulking over being unable to go to the 2024 World Tour, Act: Promise? TXT gave their fans the opportunity to watch them in their virtual reality (VR) concert, which will grace several theaters in the US and South Korea.

As of now, AmazeVR, the tech company responsible for hosting the TXT ‘HYPERFOCUS’ concert, is still working on making it available nationwide. So far, the concert will only be available in five US cities, including Buena Park, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York. In South Korea, HYPERFOCUS will only have its screening in Seoul.

You can get tickets for the concert on the official website as early as June 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM, your local time.

Scheduled dates for TXT Hyperfocus VR concert

CItyVENUEDATES
Seoul, South KoreaMegabox Coex MallJuly 31, 2024–August 27, 2024
Los Angeles, CA, United StatesTBAAugust 8, 2024–August 21, 2024
Buena Park, CA, United StatesTBAAugust 23, 2024–September 1, 2024
Houston, TX, United StatesTBASeptember 5, 2024–September 22, 2024
Chicago, IL, United StatesTBASeptember 26, 2024–October 13, 2024
New York City, NY, United StatesTBAOctober 17, 2024–November 10, 2024

What would it be like to attend a VR concert? Unlike traditional concerts, you can expect to be closer to the stage as if you paid for premium front-row tickets. But it’s best to experience it for yourself to understand how exciting it all truly is. 

