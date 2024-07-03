VR Concert HYPERFOCUS Will Bring You Closer to TXT Than Ever Before

Are you sulking over being unable to go to the 2024 World Tour, Act: Promise? TXT gave their fans the opportunity to watch them in their virtual reality (VR) concert, which will grace several theaters in the US and South Korea.
As of now, AmazeVR, the tech company responsible for hosting the TXT ‘HYPERFOCUS’ concert, is still working on making it available nationwide. So far, the concert will only be available in five US cities, including Buena Park, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York. In South Korea, HYPERFOCUS will only have its screening in Seoul.
You can get tickets for the concert on the official website as early as June 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM, your local time.
Scheduled dates for TXT Hyperfocus VR concert
|CIty
|VENUE
|DATES
|Seoul, South Korea
|Megabox Coex Mall
|July 31, 2024–August 27, 2024
|Los Angeles, CA, United States
|TBA
|August 8, 2024–August 21, 2024
|Buena Park, CA, United States
|TBA
|August 23, 2024–September 1, 2024
|Houston, TX, United States
|TBA
|September 5, 2024–September 22, 2024
|Chicago, IL, United States
|TBA
|September 26, 2024–October 13, 2024
|New York City, NY, United States
|TBA
|October 17, 2024–November 10, 2024
What would it be like to attend a VR concert? Unlike traditional concerts, you can expect to be closer to the stage as if you paid for premium front-row tickets. But it’s best to experience it for yourself to understand how exciting it all truly is.