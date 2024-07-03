VR Concert HYPERFOCUS Will Bring You Closer to TXT Than Ever Before

Are you sulking over being unable to go to the 2024 World Tour, Act: Promise? TXT gave their fans the opportunity to watch them in their virtual reality (VR) concert, which will grace several theaters in the US and South Korea.

Recommended Videos

As of now, AmazeVR, the tech company responsible for hosting the TXT ‘HYPERFOCUS’ concert, is still working on making it available nationwide. So far, the concert will only be available in five US cities, including Buena Park, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York. In South Korea, HYPERFOCUS will only have its screening in Seoul.

You can get tickets for the concert on the official website as early as June 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM, your local time.

Scheduled dates for TXT Hyperfocus VR concert

CIty VENUE DATES Seoul, South Korea Megabox Coex Mall July 31, 2024–August 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA, United States TBA August 8, 2024–August 21, 2024 Buena Park, CA, United States TBA August 23, 2024–September 1, 2024 Houston, TX, United States TBA September 5, 2024–September 22, 2024 Chicago, IL, United States TBA September 26, 2024–October 13, 2024 New York City, NY, United States TBA October 17, 2024–November 10, 2024

What would it be like to attend a VR concert? Unlike traditional concerts, you can expect to be closer to the stage as if you paid for premium front-row tickets. But it’s best to experience it for yourself to understand how exciting it all truly is.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy