Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, is one of the biggest, most popular K-pop groups on the planet right now, and their Comeback 2024 tour was just announced. We’ll give you all of the details on the TXT Comeback 2024 tour date down below.

This is the third world tour of TXT and follows their 2022 Act: Love Sick show, as well as their 2023 Act: Sweet Mirage concert. They toured across Japan, the United States, and various countries in Asia. This announcement comes on the heels of their upcoming album minisode 3: Tomorrow, which releases sometime next month.

As reported by NME, the TXT Act: Promise world tour will begin in Seoul, South Korea over three days, from May 3–5. The concert will take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, ticketing information for which will be announced later on.

The boy band TXT first formed back in 2019 by the record label Big Hit Entertainment. Their debut The Dream Chapter: Star was released in 2019 to great success. It hit position 140 on Billboard’s top 200, and hit number one on both Billboard World Albums Chart and Gaon Album Chart. It was one of the highest-charting K-pop EPs by a male group in history.

The band is made up of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. According to Ibighit, their name is a reference to the band members collectively working towards a better tomorrow. Their studio albums include Still Dreaming (2021), Sweet (2023), The Dream Chapter: Magic (2019), The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (2021), and The Name Chapter: Freefall (2023).

As of now, international tour dates have yet to be announced. Keep an eye out for more information on this in the future.

(featured image: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

