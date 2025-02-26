‘Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious disease’: Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about Democrats despite MAGAs ‘pitching temper tantrums’ for four years

Ah, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Recently on the right-wing cable show Real America’s Voice, Greene hypocritically spoke about how Democrats are “pitching temper tantrums” and “defending the bureaucracy and big government.” She also said that “Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious disease,” which, well, it is. Some could even say Donald Trump has it. Not the Democrats, though.

On X (formerly Twitter), Greene posted a clip highlighting the new DOGE Subcommittee, which non-politician billionaire Elon Musk has been tasked with leading alongside Greene and Vivek Ramaswamy. Greene claims that DOGE is determined to investigate “waste, fraud, and abuse” in the federal government. Corruption and fraud? In my federal government?

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious disease.



My Democrat colleagues are pitching temper tantrums to defend the bureaucracy and big government.@DOGE @DOGECommittee are working to eradicate fraud and corruption in the federal government because the American people are… pic.twitter.com/RJ8f9FfFJy — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) February 25, 2025

X user Uncle Chad brought up some great points, saying, “Where is ALL of the FRAUD at? NONE of you M0R0NS have been able to show ANY EVIDENCE of ANY FRAUD, NO ONE has REFERRED ANY FRAUD or CRIMINAL CLAIMS to the D.O.J. You people are ONLY USING these terms to for Cause & Affect and it makes you look DUMBER than EVERYONE already knows you are.”

Greene, alongside Musk, makes these claims without any actual evidence to back it up. Now, supposedly, according to DOGE’s statement from a February 12th hearing, “[the] subcommittee discovered $2.7 trillion in improper payments in Medicare and Medicaid overseas.”

There still is no real evidence of the fraud, but that does not stop Greene.

Greene saying that Democrats have been having temper tantrums is also laughably hypocritical, considering that Republicans (specifically MAGA Republicans) spent the entirety of the Biden presidency throwing temper tantrums left and right. Greene herself is no stranger to a temper tantrum. We also can’t forget the fight between her and Lauren Bobert.

Republicans do love to throw around that phrase, though. People are mad, and rightfully so, about bad things happening? Must be a temper tantrum! Surely couldn’t be outrage that the bad things are even given the space to happen in the first place.

It feels like Greene just wants something to be mad about

Most of the MAGA Republicans do. It is not enough that Trump is back in office, or that they now have free reign to do…whatever it is they do besides be offended that certain people exist. They have to keep lobbing shots at the Democrats (or even just non-MAGAs) for supposedly being wrong. Trump especially. You won! Why are you still attacking Biden in the press? Was he perfect? No. But get another hobby.

It isn’t like politics is a clean game by any means, but the lack of decorum for Greene especially is tiring. Eventually, people are going to stop listening to your own temper tantrums and begin demanding proof. We are already beginning to see it.

One user on X wrote a lengthy, and very accurate, post, concluding it with “redirecting your anger at some imaginary ‘deep state’ nonsense while billionaires laugh all the way to the bank. And who’s left footing the bill? Us. Wake up.”

Republicans like Greene don’t care about you. They don’t care if you’re struggling. They only want one thing, and that is to advance their own agenda. They will say whatever they can about whoever they need to. Wake up, indeed.

