‘That didn’t work out too well for him’: Trump still tears into Biden despite winning 2024 election

President-elect Donald Trump is still high on his 2024 election victory. All in all, Trump is confident that he would’ve won the 2024 presidential election even if outgoing President Joe Biden didn’t pull out of the race.

At a New Year’s celebration, reporters then brought up that Biden regrets dropping out of the presidential race, believing he had a chance against Trump in hindsight.

Despite Biden’s misgivings, Trump believes that he would’ve pulled ahead of Biden anyway. He told reporters, “Well, he was way behind. He would’ve really, I assume, not had a chance.” Trump added that his camp won the popular vote by “millions and millions” of people. “I wish him well,” Trump said about Biden, then criticized the latter’s debate performance.

“He had a chance to do it in the debate, and that didn’t work out too well for him. That was, I guess, the reason that led to his downfall.” Several outlets have criticized Biden for “falling flat” during his last debate against Trump. Biden looked like he was struggling to finish his sentences during the debate. On the other hand, Trump asserted his points with ease. Fact checks aside, Trump presented himself as the stronger candidate based on mannerisms and delivery alone.

Mulling over losses

According to the New York Post, Biden admitted that he “screwed up” his debate performance. This was just one of the many regrets he had during his run as president. Nevertheless, Biden doesn’t blame anyone but himself for his shortcomings. Biden’s aides also claim that he has been “careful not to place blame on Harris and her campaign.” Meanwhile, some blame Biden for denying Harris much-needed time to campaign.

The Democratic Party is still trying to understand why they lost this election. While it’s a conflation of factors, several figures within the party have already begun pointing fingers.

