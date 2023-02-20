Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Red States to Secede From the Union

Happy Presidents’ Day to everyone but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who celebrated the holiday with a cute little Twitter-threat to our democracy! It turns out she’s not so into this whole “united” states idea and would be much happier with what those good ol’ boys the confederates had in mind. She’d prefer if red states and blue states could go their separate ways and if the federal government could go ahead and relinquish its powers that would be great.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene tweeted on Monday morning. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

So first of all, yikes. There’s this tiny issue of whether or not Congresswoman Greene is trying to advocate for overthrowing the government, because it kind of sounds like she calling for civil war, doesn’t it? There’s this nitpicky little bit of U.S. code that says y’all can’t do that! And if you do, you can be fined, and jailed for up to 20 years, and you certainly can’t hold a government office. So is she being seditious? Greene says no. But without any meaningful explanation as to why except for vague digs at Biden and transgender kids.

“National divorce is not civil war,” she tweeted a few hours later, “but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough!”

As for her claim that “everyone” she talks to agrees with her idea to break up the U.S. into a strange unforeseeable patchwork of red and blue (how would it even work)? First of all, if that’s true, what kind of gross echo chamber does Greene live in? And secondly, that’s definitely not true as members of her own party are already speaking out against her.

The Republican Governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, for instance, disagrees. “This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil,” he tweeted on Monday. “We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival,” the GOP Governor wrote.

This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil. We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival. pic.twitter.com/HyFgfyjpbf — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 20, 2023

Finally, back in 2021, when Greene first floated the term “national divorce,” even Steve Bannon was deadset against the idea, saying he “vehemently” opposed it. And if Steve Bannon thinks your idea is too wackjob conservative, girl, you better peddle it back.

(featured image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

