Things We Saw Today: Ray Fisher Calls Out Warner Bros. for Black History Month Tweet
Plus LEGOs, 'Dune', and more!
Ray Fisher pulls zero punches when it comes to Warner Bros. The actor, who played Cyborg in Justice League, called out the company when they omitted his character from a tweet celebrating Black superheroes for Black History Month. The tweet showcased Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Deadshot (Will Smith), with no mention of Fisher’s Victor Stone/Cyborg. Fisher tweeted, “OR….you could try spotlighting an apology to the non-fictional Black people affected by your company’s racist and discriminatory practices 🤷🏽♂️”
It’s no surprise that Warner Bros. didn’t include Fisher in the tweet, given the contentious history between the actor and the studio. In 2020, Fisher accused Justice League replacement director Joss Whedon of fostering a toxic and unprofessional workplace on the set of the superhero film. He also called out Whedon for drastically reducing his role in the film and lightening his skin color in editing. This lead to a third party investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of racism, which were later deemed unfounded by the studio. It also led to the blackballing of Fisher from any future DCEU films, including The Flash.
Still, Fisher continues to call out Warner Bros. for their hypocrisy, from tweeting about the Chauvin verdict to clowning Joss Whedon’s recent interview. Fans revived the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher to share support for the actor:
- Elliot Page sold his memoir Pageboy for over $3 million dollars. (via Deadline)
- HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has wrapped filming. (via Collider)
- Walton Goggins joins the cast of the Fallout TV series. (via io9)
- The Halo TV series on Paramount+ will unmask Master Chief for the first time. (via CBR)
- Maya Cade discusses the Black Film Archive. (via THR)
- The make-up team from ‘Dune’ discuss Stellan Skarsgård’s transformation into Baron Harkonnen. (via Indiewire)
