Ray Fisher pulls zero punches when it comes to Warner Bros. The actor, who played Cyborg in Justice League, called out the company when they omitted his character from a tweet celebrating Black superheroes for Black History Month. The tweet showcased Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Deadshot (Will Smith), with no mention of Fisher’s Victor Stone/Cyborg. Fisher tweeted, “OR….you could try spotlighting an apology to the non-fictional Black people affected by your company’s racist and discriminatory practices 🤷🏽‍♂️”

OR….you could try spotlighting an apology to the non-fictional Black people affected by your company’s racist and discriminatory practices 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8XATzekxar — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 19, 2022

It’s no surprise that Warner Bros. didn’t include Fisher in the tweet, given the contentious history between the actor and the studio. In 2020, Fisher accused Justice League replacement director Joss Whedon of fostering a toxic and unprofessional workplace on the set of the superhero film. He also called out Whedon for drastically reducing his role in the film and lightening his skin color in editing. This lead to a third party investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of racism, which were later deemed unfounded by the studio. It also led to the blackballing of Fisher from any future DCEU films, including The Flash.

Still, Fisher continues to call out Warner Bros. for their hypocrisy, from tweeting about the Chauvin verdict to clowning Joss Whedon’s recent interview. Fans revived the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher to share support for the actor:

Ray Fisher was the heart of the Zack Snyder's Justice League and will always be my Cyborg. #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/n2mtMqctkm — Eren Jeager | Cult head❓0❓❓ (@caped_bruce) February 18, 2022

Where TF is Ray Fisher???? At this point they ain't even trying to hide it anymore… #IStandWithRayFisher https://t.co/0eAHiEPCRE — ɢᴠ (@itsgvmusic) February 18, 2022

No you don’t get to do that after what you did to @ray8fisher. These are all fictional characters but Ray Fisher is an actual human being that suffered under an abusive and racist environment, and has yet to receive any form of an apology. #IStandWithRayFisher https://t.co/ATxr6rx2yN — GH0ST (@DCEU_Goblin) February 19, 2022

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

