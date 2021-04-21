As the jury found ex-police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd, there was a cathartic outpouring of emotion on social media. These sentiments of justice and accountability were echoed by various companies and corporations, including WarnerMedia, which tweeted, “While this verdict doesn’t bring back those we’ve so wrongly lost, we know that it brings us closer to significant change. We reaffirm our commitment to be a part of the solution by using our platforms … to advance racial equity and social justice.”

It’s a solid sentiment … until you remember that WarnerMedia has been embroiled in accusations of racism for over a year. Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, courageously spoke out last year about director Joss Whedon’s alleged “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set, which led to an internal investigation within the company.

Fisher also accused executives and producers at DC Films and WarnerMedia of deliberately removing characters of color from Justice League, alleging “blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained—on multiple occasions—by former and current top level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures.”

His allegations included DC Films president Walter Hamada. Fisher’s demands for accountability resulted in him being cut from the upcoming The Flash film. Throughout the WarnerMedia saga, Fisher has stood firm in his demands for accountability over the potential damage to his career. So you can imagine his response to WarnerMedia’s tweet. Fisher wrote, “How f*cking DARE YOU @WarnerMedia?!?!?! Oh, now I’m pissed….”

Fisher tagged WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in his tweet, asking him to address the company’s statement. Fisher’s tweet has been retweeted nearly 6,000 times, and the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher began trending again. Fisher later tweeted a graphic from Brandon Hunt, which mocked WarnerMedia’s post as a performative gesture.

Many also took to social media in support of Fisher:

Stop the performance art and rectify things with Ray Fisher if you actually mean this. #IStandWithRayFisher — Anthony – DC Outlaw (@CrimsonCowlAJD) April 20, 2021

Nadria Tucker fired because she didn’t want poc to always be the bad guys, Regé-Jean Page couldn’t be Superman’s grandfather, Wayne T. Carr and Kiersey Clemons cut, Ray Fisher has his role reduced then was fired and threatened for reporting abuse on set. What a commitment. pic.twitter.com/9F5l9U6wk6 — KnightMari ⚒ (@mayerdelrey) April 20, 2021

Ray Fisher has repeatedly asked for an apology from Walter Hamada for attempting to interfere with the JL investigation and not only did he not get an apology, a division of your company Warner brothers engaged in a smear campaign to try and discredit him. https://t.co/aKDWNqMzh6 — ⭐Mister J ⭐ (@ColdBloodedJoke) April 20, 2021

So reinstate Ray Fisher’s role in The Flash. Pay Nadria Tucker. Get Walter Hamada to apologise to the participants of the Justice League investigation. Stop letting white Ann Sarnoff talk over people of colour. Cut ties with racist Geoff Johns etc. Accountability > Entertainment https://t.co/eos5NsOgLX — Danimal (@psyceIIium) April 21, 2021

Imagine ignoring your black employees about their experiences of racism within your business and then putting out this post #IStandWithRayFisher https://t.co/ODxZS72TQO — Clue (@IsThatClue) April 20, 2021

We’re eagerly awaiting the apology for Ray Fisher, then. #IStandWithRayFisher https://t.co/K8u3VzlikG — NQ Cole & Nana (@TheNerdQueens) April 20, 2021

Fans didn’t fully comprehend the erasure of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg until the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In Snyder’s version, Cyborg is the emotional center of the film. He has the most impactful character arc and undergoes the biggest change throughout the movie. Whedon’s cut of the film removes his entire arc and origin story, trading it for some scowling and a “booyah.” The difference between the two versions couldn’t be clearer.

Sorry WarnerMedia, but your performative tweet is just that: a performance.

(image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

