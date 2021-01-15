Ray Fisher Confirms Removal From The Flash, Continues to Advocate For Accountability at WarnerMedia

Ray Fisher’s quest to get accountability from Warner Bros. took an upsetting turn this week when he confirmed a Twitter statement that he has been removed from The Flash movie and his feelings on the issue.

The actor stated that the “cameo” we were expecting of Cyborg in The Flash was actually much larger than reported initially, before it was axed. However, Fisher maintains, “If the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada’s actions—I’ll pay it gladly.” Although, he was clear that he mourned the loss of being able to play one of DC’s most iconic Black heroes.

WarnerMedia since made a response to Fisher’s statements and defended DC Entertainment President Walter Hamada and his predecessor, Geoff Johns.

“As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation,” a spokesperson said, according to Deadline. “Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on. Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, and Titans for the studio, among other projects.”

That statement in question references another tweet from Fisher expressing that he did not want to work with Hamada.

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group also said, “I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation. Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”

As I have not been part of any of these interactions between Fisher and Warner Bros., I do not know the truth of what happened, but what I can say is this: I believe Ray Fisher. Until evidence to the contrary is shared, I will continue to believe Ray Fisher because his accusations are part of a reality that is embedded into how Black stars are treated and what they are expected to deal with.

When the Variety piece about Leonard Roberts came out, about how he and his character was treated on Heroes, people were shocked. Nicole Beharie has spoken about being blacklisted and her toxic situation on the Sleepy Hollow set, confirming assumptions. John Boyega has spent his post-Star Wars career talking about the inequality he faced from being in Star Wars. This is the norm for Black actors who become the face of something.

Many of them do not speak up about it because of what has happened to Fisher right here. None of his costars have vocally supported him, and even those who do believe him, some speak about being tired of hearing about this and mocking him for losing his opportunities.

Instead of waiting ten years later for a large article about the injustices he served, Fisher struck while it was part of conversations with the Snyder Cut. That was a risk and one that I don’t feel he would take if this wasn’t his truth. I believe Ray Fisher because the only person who was vulnerable and has lost something has been Ray Fisher, and that makes me hope that his courage and voice will pay off sooner, rather than later.

If anything, I hope it will make young Black stars more vocal about standing up for themselves, but also make them expect more from their non-Black coworkers.

(via Vanity Fair, featured image: Warner Bros.)

