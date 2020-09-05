Warner Bros. and Ray Fisher Clash Over Justice League Investigation

The battle between Ray Fisher and Warner Bros. is heating up. Last month, WarnerMedia launched an independent third party investigation into the Cyborg actor’s treatment on the set of Justice League. Fisher had previously claimed that Joss Whedon’s behavior on set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Whedon took over the film after original director Zack Snyder bowed out due to a family tragedy.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

The situation escalated after Fisher tweeted the following:

So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 4, 2020

Now, Warner Bros. and DC Films President Walter Hamada have accused Fisher of not cooperating with their misconduct investigation. The studio released a statement saying, “At no time did Mr. Hamada ever ‘throw anyone under the bus,’ as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position.”

The studio also accused Fisher of refusing to cooperate with their third party investigation, saying “to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator.” But Fisher countered that he had a Zoom meeting with the investigator, who he alleges works for Warner Bros. and had an additional person on the call. Fisher added that Warner Bros. “has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge.”

Fisher also included an email he sent to his reps and SAG-AFTRA after call, where he explains “I told him I needed to have a rep on the line as security for myself. He tried to keep me on the line, but I told him I would need to consult my team before proceeding.” You can see his letter in full in the tweets below:

It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge. A>E 2/2 pic.twitter.com/OcOmcVZtub — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

Complicating matters is Fisher’s potential appearance in The Flash film, which is set to begin filming next year. The film, directed by Andy Muschietti (It), has already secured Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will each reprise their roles as Batman. Fisher’s Cyborg was set for a cameo in the film, but it’s unclear whether or not Warner Bros. will want to work with an actor who publicly called out their studio.

So far, public opinion seems to be on Fisher’s side. #IStandWithRayFisher is currently trending on Twitter, with fans from across the globe offering their support.

#IStandWithRayFisher Because through him speaking out, he has inspired others to do the same and has shown that there is Those in positions of power/privileged positions are not above the law/doing what is right. pic.twitter.com/MZKywR4NXd — Josh Samuels (@JoshSamuelBro) September 5, 2020

Something deeply affected @ray8fisher while on set in 2017. If you’ve ever seen the heart that pours from Ray in his conversations with fans, you know he means what he says, and what he says shouldn’t be taken lightly. I support Ray being heard. #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/4YFKZsk64J — Tim Yoko, AP (@Allenfire) September 5, 2020

Ray asked for legal representation on a phone call and wouldn't proceed without it. WB then twisted that into "Ray Fisher refuses to cooperate with the investigation." Despicable.#IStandWithRayFisher https://t.co/HyzMBBcBvs — Liz (@AtheistjLiz) September 5, 2020

WB is pushing an extremely problematic narrative that a young black man is uncooperative and hard to work with. They are damaging his name an career. If you support this narrative you are part of the issue. All we want is for WB to hold 3 men responsible.#IStandWithRayFisher — wondermeg. (@ya_girlmeg) September 5, 2020

Ray Fisher is up for a role in #Flashpoint

He could just keep quiet and collect a paycheck.

He’s choosing to go toe to toe w WB and risk that paycheck by making Them investigate a hostile work environment instead.

That’s why I believe him. #IStandWithRayFisher — Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) September 5, 2020

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com