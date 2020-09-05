comScore

Warner Bros. and Ray Fisher Clash Over Justice League Investigation

Fisher fired back at the studio in a series of tweets.

By Chelsea SteinerSep 5th, 2020, 4:39 pm

ray fisher

The battle between Ray Fisher and Warner Bros. is heating up. Last month, WarnerMedia launched an independent third party investigation into the Cyborg actor’s treatment on the set of Justice League. Fisher had previously claimed that Joss Whedon’s behavior on set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Whedon took over the film after original director Zack Snyder bowed out due to a family tragedy.

The situation escalated after Fisher tweeted the following:

Now, Warner Bros. and DC Films President Walter Hamada have accused Fisher of not cooperating with their misconduct investigation. The studio released a statement saying, “At no time did Mr. Hamada ever ‘throw anyone under the bus,’ as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position.”

The studio also accused Fisher of refusing to cooperate with their third party investigation, saying “to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator.” But Fisher countered that he had a Zoom meeting with the investigator, who he alleges works for Warner Bros. and had an additional person on the call. Fisher added that Warner Bros. “has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge.”

Fisher also included an email he sent to his reps and SAG-AFTRA after call, where he explains “I told him I needed to have a rep on the line as security for myself. He tried to keep me on the line, but I told him I would need to consult my team before proceeding.” You can see his letter in full in the tweets below:

Complicating matters is Fisher’s potential appearance in The Flash film, which is set to begin filming next year. The film, directed by Andy Muschietti (It), has already secured Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will each reprise their roles as Batman. Fisher’s Cyborg was set for a cameo in the film, but it’s unclear whether or not Warner Bros. will want to work with an actor who publicly called out their studio.

So far, public opinion seems to be on Fisher’s side. #IStandWithRayFisher is currently trending on Twitter, with fans from across the globe offering their support.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.