Ray Fisher Isn’t Having Joss Whedon’s BS and Neither Is Anyone Else

The former nerd icon owns himself in a new profile.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 18th, 2022, 3:12 pm
 

In a post-Me Too world, a new breed of celebrity profile on terrible men has sprouted up. It’s a mea culpa of sorts, one that both acknowledges the subject’s wrongdoings, while also allowing them to explain or reframe whatever allegations were leveled at them. It’s the “I’m sorry YOU feel that way” of celebrity interviews, one steeped simultaneously in self-pity and self-aggrandizement. The interviewee will likely lay blame at the feet of “woke culture.” If they’re a comedian, they might decry censorship or first amendment rights.

The latest entry into the genre is a New York Magazine/Vulture profile of Joss Whedon, titled “Interview with the Alleged Vampire” written by Lila Shapiro. It’s a compelling read, thanks in large part to Shapiro’s skillful writing. But what is most striking about the piece is the complete disassociation of its subject.

Whedon details various sob stories: childhood neglect, cruel parents, a life as an unfuckable nerd. Yet he fails to take any accountability for the people he’s hurt, the employees he’s harassed, the careers he’s ruined. Shapiro highlights various examples of Whedon’s casual cruelty, drawing from conversations with several people in Whedon’s circle. Speaking from his multi-million dollar mansion in Santa Monica, Whedon bemoans his ostracization while accepting zero responsibility for his behavior.

And even in his apology he’s cruel! He calls Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, a “bad actor in both senses.” He blames his threat to Gal Gadot on a language barrier.

It was Fisher who first called attention to what he described as racism and toxicity on the Justice League set under Whedon, alleging that the director’s behavior was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” After the profile in New York Magazine dropped, Fisher was quick to highlight Whedon’s disingenuous publicity play, tweeting on January 17th, 2022:

Many also noted the horrific timing of the profile’s appearance.

Fisher returned to Twitter on January 18th, where he roasted Whedon and the Warner Bros. executives who supported him. He tweeted, “Joss Whedon had nearly two years to get his story straight. He’s likely spent tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars on PR, crisis management, and coaching. And his response to the allegations is: “They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me—also my mom is sexy” ???”.

And Fisher wasn’t alone—so many took to Twitter to mock and point to Whedon’s damning profile that he trended immediately:

