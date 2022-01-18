Ray Fisher Isn’t Having Joss Whedon’s BS and Neither Is Anyone Else

In a post-Me Too world, a new breed of celebrity profile on terrible men has sprouted up. It’s a mea culpa of sorts, one that both acknowledges the subject’s wrongdoings, while also allowing them to explain or reframe whatever allegations were leveled at them. It’s the “I’m sorry YOU feel that way” of celebrity interviews, one steeped simultaneously in self-pity and self-aggrandizement. The interviewee will likely lay blame at the feet of “woke culture.” If they’re a comedian, they might decry censorship or first amendment rights.

The latest entry into the genre is a New York Magazine/Vulture profile of Joss Whedon, titled “Interview with the Alleged Vampire” written by Lila Shapiro. It’s a compelling read, thanks in large part to Shapiro’s skillful writing. But what is most striking about the piece is the complete disassociation of its subject.

Whedon details various sob stories: childhood neglect, cruel parents, a life as an unfuckable nerd. Yet he fails to take any accountability for the people he’s hurt, the employees he’s harassed, the careers he’s ruined. Shapiro highlights various examples of Whedon’s casual cruelty, drawing from conversations with several people in Whedon’s circle. Speaking from his multi-million dollar mansion in Santa Monica, Whedon bemoans his ostracization while accepting zero responsibility for his behavior.

And even in his apology he’s cruel! He calls Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, a “bad actor in both senses.” He blames his threat to Gal Gadot on a language barrier.

Ray Fisher was one of the highlights of JL in both cuts like 🧐 we have eyes and ears — Princess Weekes (@WeekesPrincess) January 17, 2022

It was Fisher who first called attention to what he described as racism and toxicity on the Justice League set under Whedon, alleging that the director’s behavior was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” After the profile in New York Magazine dropped, Fisher was quick to highlight Whedon’s disingenuous publicity play, tweeting on January 17th, 2022:

Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all… Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.#MLKDay A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 17, 2022

Many also noted the horrific timing of the profile’s appearance.

I guess Joss Whedon’s comeback strategy is to gaslight Ray Fisher on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? pic.twitter.com/jRa1Lt3iVA — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) January 17, 2022

Fisher returned to Twitter on January 18th, where he roasted Whedon and the Warner Bros. executives who supported him. He tweeted, “Joss Whedon had nearly two years to get his story straight. He’s likely spent tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars on PR, crisis management, and coaching. And his response to the allegations is: “They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me—also my mom is sexy” ???”.

Before I get started today, I want to thank you all for lifting and supporting EVERYONE that has been negatively affected by Joss Whedon. I was not the first to speak out about him, but I hope to be one of the last that has to. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 18, 2022

The irony is: Walter Hamada is probably KICKING himself right now for trying to throw Joss Whedon under the bus. Had Walter waited, he would’ve seen Joss had already bought a roundtrip ticket to run HIMSELF over… — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 18, 2022

Joss Whedon had nearly two years to get his story straight. He’s likely spent tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars on PR, crisis management, and coaching. And his response to the allegations is: “They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me—also my mom is sexy” ??? — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 18, 2022

I’m starting a team called “The Malevolent Force.” Who wants in? *Joss Whedon’s need not apply* — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 18, 2022

And Fisher wasn’t alone—so many took to Twitter to mock and point to Whedon’s damning profile that he trended immediately:

Joss Whedon’s dad wrote on THE GOLDEN GIRLS & ALICE. His granddad wrote on THE ANDY GRIFFITH & THE DONNA REED shows. Joss himself started writing on ROSEANNE in his mid-20s. Imagine struggling for years to break into the industry as an outsider, finally getting staffed, & then: pic.twitter.com/UGQ9iPnFG0 — Tony Tost (@tonytost) January 17, 2022

Joss Whedon’s always writing guys where another character will remark about them like, “He’s a genius! Beyond my comprehension, a bit of a bastard. Feelings? Hardly. But his mind!!” then he’ll be like “I actually see myself as that character” & you have to pretend to be surprised — Jenny Nicholson 🎃👻🏆🦇 (@JennyENicholson) January 17, 2022

Joss Whedon took years to reflect and he’s finally ready to tell his story: “I had to do it. I was very very horny” — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) January 17, 2022

Joss whedon talking about his trauma sounds like when dr evil is in group therapy — Sarah Hagi (@KindaHagi) January 17, 2022

idk how you read that undoing joss whedon piece and walk away thinking it says anything other than joss whedon undid himself and he sucks — LIVE in chicago on 1.20, ashley ray (@theeashleyray) January 18, 2022

That Joss Whedon article is the nerd media equivalent of Robert Durst forgetting he was on a hot mic — Stephen King’s KAYLEIGH (@ronchronchronch) January 17, 2022

The Joss Whedon interview is one of the more repulsive, self-destructive things I’ve read in some time. Hopefully, he never works in the industry again. — Liam McGuire (@LiamRMcGuire) January 17, 2022

i can’t say my mind boggles at a narcissism so vast it consciously or unconsciously prefers massive public humiliation to comfortable obscurity. it’s a corollary to another common belief among this type of person: that they can and get to write/talk their way out of anything. — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) January 18, 2022

You’re supposed to run the show, not your staff’s mental health into the ground. — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) January 18, 2022

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]