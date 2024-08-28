Come on then! Bring on ‘Rings of Power’ season 2

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is returning to our screens, and with it comes the return of the Dark Lord. Sauron is still set on creating his most deadly weapon, and though he may have already revealed himself, a shapeshifter can take on many faces.

Recommended Videos

Tolkien’s fantastical world of Middle Earth has to be one of the most fully fleshed-out, and beloved, fictional worlds ever created. His most famed novels, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, have already been adapted for the big screen (and also animated) by Peter Jackson and set the precedent for what a fantasy film could look like. It makes sense then that studios would want to continue adapting Tolkien’s extensive work, which is what Amazon Prime Video set out to do with its Rings of Power series.

After an explosive first season, the second season is galloping to our screens to continue to try to bring to life the epic proportions of J.R.R Tolkien’s world, Middle-earth. The show will arrive on Amazon Prime on August 29, with the first three episodes being released at once. After that, the remaining episodes will roll out every week until the finale on October 3. There will be eight episodes in total with the scheduling looking like this:

Episode 1: Aug. 29

Episode 2: Aug. 29

Episode 3: Aug. 29

Episode 4: Sept. 5

Episode 5: Sept. 12

Episode 6: Sept. 19

Episode 7: Sept. 26

Episode 8: Oct. 3

Timing is everything

(Prime Video)

For those of you who are just desperate to know when exactly the episodes are being released, fear not! We got you. The show is set to release at midnight for those living along the west coast, so you may want to take an afternoon nap if you hope to stay awake long enough to watch all three premiere episodes on August 29. It’s even tougher for those on the east coast, with the show dropping at 3AM. Here is a full breakdown of the release times (including Japan, for my benefit).

Pacific: 12AM (PT)

Mountain: 1AM (M)T

Central: 2AM (C)

Eastern: 3AM (ET)

British Summer Time: 8AM (BST)

Japan Time: 4PM (JST)

So now we know the when and the where (Amazon Prime Video of course), we just need to grab the snacks, grab a cozy cushion and perhaps a blanket, and get settled in to marathon the first three episodes!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy