‘We really hate teeth don’t we’: Is this the weirdest snack food mash-up yet?

Coca-Cola and Oreo are two classic snack brands you probably never thought would collaborate. Even the thought of eating and drinking those snacks in one sitting will raise your dentist’s alarm bells.

Unlike some meme collaborations, though, this one is completely official. Relax, that Heinz x Oreo partnership isn’t real and won’t hurt you—but this Coca-Cola x Oreo partnership is very real and can hurt you.

This collaboration doesn’t have just one snack to offer, but two tooth decay-inducing treats. The Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie features your classic Oreo cookie, but it fizzles just like Coke thanks to the inclusion of popping candy. Like any other Oreo, this cookie comes with the white cream everyone loves to leave for the end. Aside from the strange taste, the cookie also comes in a different color—one side is red, which might remind you of the Coca-Cola bottle cap.

when I bought these the cashier gave me a promo code for Better Help pic.twitter.com/7eKYTzu0s7 — Saddington 3 (in production) (@2Saddington) September 12, 2024 Even your local cashiers are starting to get scared for your health.

If that’s not sweet enough, maybe you’d like to try the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Oreo soda as well. Does it even taste like Oreo? People who’ve tried this drink couldn’t quite describe the taste, though some have said that the aftertaste … lingers. This is definitely a novelty treat, so don’t expect to taste anything familiar. Grab your Coca-Cola x Oreo cookies and soda at Walmart or participating 7-Eleven branches. If you don’t want to go out of your way for these sweet treats, you can also buy them at the official Oreo and Coca-Cola websites.

People are terrified of this collaboration

Even after sampling the two snacks, people can’t wrap their heads around the taste. If it’s Coke, why does it slightly taste like Oreo? On the other hand, some have complained that the Oreo flavor isn’t strong enough. Who knew this would cause such strife on social media?

What the fuck is Oreo Coke Zero supposed to taste like? pic.twitter.com/ppBihHEqZ0 — Ultima @ TwitchCon (@UltimaShadowX) September 13, 2024

So this happened.



The drink isn’t bad. The cookies taste like cough medicine. ??#OreoCoke pic.twitter.com/Gtwd9JtoNY — ??MoriBOO!?? (@Mori_Blu) September 15, 2024

Those who haven’t tried the collab yet are worried about how sweet these snacks are. As long as you’re dentally insured, though, I suppose there’s nothing wrong with a few bites and sips.

Oreo Coke?! We really hate teeth don’t we. pic.twitter.com/8JDZpNddnJ — Simon Bland (@sitweetstoo) September 14, 2024

Whatever will they come up with next?

